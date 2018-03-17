Latest news

Shobhaa De praises FAKE Abhishek Bachchan’s tweet; Netizens can’t hold back their laughter

With so many parody accounts and fan pages, one can really get confused with the authenticity of the tweet. In one such recent incident, Shobhaa De fell prey to a tweet thinking it was Abhishek Bachchan.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: March 17, 2018 6:29 pm
Abhishek Bachchan, Shobhaa De, Shobhaa De praises Abhishek Bachchan Shobhaa De praised Abhishek Bachchan on Twitter, only to realise that it was a huge mistake. (Source: File Photo)
The Internet bridges gap between people and celebrities and gives them a platform to voice their opinions… However, the increasing number of fake pages and parody accounts also make it difficult to distinguish between what’s true and what isn’t. And, if you somehow forget to recheck the information, you can get in trouble. Making one such error, popular columnist Shobhaa De replied to one of the tweets of actor Abhishek Bachchan… Or at least that’s what she thought!

Confused? Well, there is a parody account of the Bollywood actor — with the handle @abhishekbacchhan — which tries hard to give a cutthroat competition to Junior Bachchan’s humour and wit. Putting the UP elections in the spotlight, the account tweeted an imaginary conversation between Amitabh Bachchan and his son. “Me: Dad, Opposition is getting stronger, see #Gorakhpur results ! Dad: Tu bhi to 4-5 saal mein ek hit de deta hai, to kya tu superstar ban gaya ?”, the tweet read.

Not only some Twitter users, but even De fell prey to the Twitter user’s identity as Bachchan’s real Twitter handle is ‘@juniorbachchan’ — with just a minor difference from the fake account. Things soon got awkward when she complimented him for his “confidence” and for taking a joke on himself. “AB @juniorbachchan displays the sort of self-deprecating humour that only truly confident, emotionally secure people possess. Well done!,” she tweeted.

No sooner did the goof-up surface on social media, Twitterati couldn’t hold back their laughter and came up with funny and sarcastic reactions to her tweet.

Well, people hardly leave a chance to troll celebs. Alas!

