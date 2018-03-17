Shobhaa De praises FAKE Abhishek Bachchan’s tweet; Netizens can’t hold back their laughter

Shobhaa De praised Abhishek Bachchan on Twitter, only to realise that it was a huge mistake. (Source: File Photo) Shobhaa De praised Abhishek Bachchan on Twitter, only to realise that it was a huge mistake. (Source: File Photo)

The Internet bridges gap between people and celebrities and gives them a platform to voice their opinions… However, the increasing number of fake pages and parody accounts also make it difficult to distinguish between what’s true and what isn’t. And, if you somehow forget to recheck the information, you can get in trouble. Making one such error, popular columnist Shobhaa De replied to one of the tweets of actor Abhishek Bachchan… Or at least that’s what she thought!

Confused? Well, there is a parody account of the Bollywood actor — with the handle @abhishekbacchhan — which tries hard to give a cutthroat competition to Junior Bachchan’s humour and wit. Putting the UP elections in the spotlight, the account tweeted an imaginary conversation between Amitabh Bachchan and his son. “Me: Dad, Opposition is getting stronger, see #Gorakhpur results ! Dad: Tu bhi to 4-5 saal mein ek hit de deta hai, to kya tu superstar ban gaya ?”, the tweet read.

Me: Dad, Opposition is getting stronger, see #Gorakhpur results ! Dad: Tu bhi to 4-5 saal mein ek hit de deta hai, to kya tu superstar ban gaya ? — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) March 15, 2018

Not only some Twitter users, but even De fell prey to the Twitter user’s identity as Bachchan’s real Twitter handle is ‘@juniorbachchan’ — with just a minor difference from the fake account. Things soon got awkward when she complimented him for his “confidence” and for taking a joke on himself. “AB @juniorbachchan displays the sort of self-deprecating humour that only truly confident, emotionally secure people possess. Well done!,” she tweeted.

AB @juniorbachchan displays the sort of self deprecating humour that only truly confident, emotionally secure people possess. Well done! http://t.co/F589Qddzbg — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) March 16, 2018

No sooner did the goof-up surface on social media, Twitterati couldn’t hold back their laughter and came up with funny and sarcastic reactions to her tweet.

Only people who are truly confident and emotionally secure about their intellect can confuse a parody account with the real one. Kudos. — Subhashish Dhar (@subhashish06) March 16, 2018

Its fake account… And you too fall prey to it! 😂😂😂 — शशांक (@iShhhshank) March 16, 2018

Fake account hai bua ji — Nimit (@nimitarora1991) March 16, 2018

Haaye raam!!! Ye parody account hai didi. Blue tick toh dekh liya karo — Kushank Seth (@Kush4Ash) March 16, 2018

I love Abhishek Bacchan….fine actor and good sense of humour as well. This tweet however is from Parody Account — surya joshi (@surya4885) March 16, 2018

Considering age you should regularly go for eye checkups so that you can differentiate betn real and parody accounts. — The Sheldon Cooper (@UrAtMySpot) March 16, 2018

Shobhaa de madam, aapka yeh tweet bilkul “Shobhaa nai-de” raha @juniorbachchan ke image par.

Please verify before posting! — Humans of India (@borahnium) March 16, 2018

Well, people hardly leave a chance to troll celebs. Alas!

