Shobhaa De asks Sushma Swaraj to stop tweeting and Twitterati give it back to her

Shobhaa De made it to the headline when she spoke against Indian athletes at Rio Olympics on Twitter. The author got massively trolled and slammed for her distasteful tweet on social media. Well, she has managed to receive the wrath of Twitterati again because she tweeted against External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who’s equal parts loved and admired by many on the micro-blogging site for her work.

De, in a tweet, suggested that Swaraj should stop tweeting. “Sushma Swaraj : Resolution for 2017 – Keep calm and stop tweeting,” she wrote.

Now, everyone in India who is active on Twitter is well aware of the fact that Swaraj is indeed a Tweeple’s minister who has, time and again, helped people in distress who reached out to her with their problems relating to Visa, passports and travel. The long list of acts include helping the husband get her wife’s passport so they could spend time together on their honeymoon. She also helped a son come back to India for his father’s last rites. The list of coming to the rescue of people who approached her on Twitter is long and when De came up with the tweet, Twitterati responded savagely.

“haha even Rakhi sawant sounds better then you. She is just incredible Foreign Minister we ever had. Do respect her,” wrote a user. “sometimes i wonder if you really are an idiot or you just tweet dumb stuff to stay in news. This has been bothering me for ages,” wrote another user.

Read her tweet.

Sushma Swaraj : Resolution for 2017 – Keep calm and stop tweeting. — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) January 13, 2017

This is how Twitterati reacted.

.@DeShobhaa : Resolution For 2017 – Tweet Aisa Karo Jo Shobhaa De. ;)http://t.co/Jr0YyXM4Kw — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 13, 2017

@DeShobhaa resolution for 2017. No more botox. Too much of the neurotoxin is now affecting your brain. — Siddharth Marda (@Siddharth_marda) January 13, 2017

@Siddharth_marda @croci_ignis @DeShobhaa Resolutions for 2017 – Shobha didi- Get busy in life, get a job for yourself,

Stop drinking, stay in senses.

Start meditating. — Avinash Singh (@avi29nash) January 13, 2017

@DeShobhaa actually this resolution should be yours — Shalini Gupta (@shalini8282) January 13, 2017

@DeShobhaa can u please stop giving ur nonsensical advise and drop off the planet! That alone will make 2017 a better year ! — ajay jit chopra (@AjayJChopra) January 13, 2017

Yes! Ms @DeShobhaa you really really, desperately need it. But you don’t really need to take @SushmaSwaraj Ji’s permission 2 mk a resolution http://t.co/yrCAPAqkxG — Shefali Vaidya (@ShefVaidya) January 14, 2017

As you grow old, people become senile. @DeShobhaa is a perfect example. — Suresh Kochattil (@kochattil) January 13, 2017

