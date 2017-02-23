Shobhaa De now has advice for ‘fat-shamed’ policeman, after he asks ‘madam to pay for treatment’

Shobhaa De gets trolled yet again! Shobhaa De gets trolled yet again!

This is not the first time Shobhaa De has irked people in Twitterverse with her controversial tweets. The last time she was massively trolled on Twitter was for her comment on Indian Olympians. Well, now, she’s facing some heavy artillery thanks to a tweet she seems to have copied and posted online.

De posted a picture of a plus-sized cop sitting on a chair while talking over the phone, along with a ‘funny’ caption, “Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today!” The city witnessed great security today (February 21) owing to the BMC elections. What’s more, was that the picture was not that of a Mumbai Police official and was rightly pointed out.

Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today! pic.twitter.com/sY0H3xzXl3 — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 21, 2017

As it turns out, according to a Hindustan Times report, the particular cop from Madhya Pradesh said he’s obese – at 180kg – “not because I overeat”, but due to an insulin imbalance. Identified as Daulatram Jogawat, an inspector with the Madhya Pradesh police and posted at Neemuch police lines, the cop told the English daily, “It (his weight) is due to my illness that I am so fat, and not due to overeating. I had gall bladder operation in 1993 and I developed insulin imbalance which resulted in my obesity…If madam wants, she can pay for my treatment. Who doesn’t want to be thin?”

The retort spread like wildfire in the online space, and soon the celeb author was being called out for being insensitive and callous by some, while others agreed saying that the profession demanded that the person be fit. “(I)f body shaming is worthy of condemnation for women, men deserve the same. Gender equality needs advocates, not your puns”, tweeted one user, while another presented a contrarian view, “though the officer is not from Police, but his job still requires a certain type of physique, which he clearly lacks”.

Now, responding to all the outrage, De has tweeted out a sorry attempt at an apology. “Mumbai/Maharashtra Police, pranaam. No offence intended. M.P. police, consult a dietician,if it’s an asli ,undoctored image doing the rounds”, she tweeted on February 22.

Mumbai/Maharashtra Police, pranaam. No offence intended. M.P. police, consult a dietician,if it’s an asli ,undoctored image doing the rounds — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 22, 2017

Even this reply has touched a raw nerve, with a lot of tweeple taking digs at De’s insensitivity. “Wonder how #narcissists can get away with such histrionics! @MumbaiPolice should drag her to court”, tweeted one user, “@DeShobhaa its a serious case of body shaming.Where r all the feminists/activists of #mumbai now?” said another.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd