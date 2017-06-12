This photo of Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going viral after Twitter users give it funny captions

The photo shows Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking animatedly on the mike, with one hand on his chest, another pointed forward. (Source: Prateeka Kamath/Twitter) The photo shows Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking animatedly on the mike, with one hand on his chest, another pointed forward. (Source: Prateeka Kamath/Twitter)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had been on a fast that began on June 10 for “restoration of peace” in Mandsaur after a farmers’ agitation in the area turned violent and resulted in the death of five protesters in police firing. He, however, called off his fast in just a day, much to the amusement of netizens, at Bhopal’s Dussehra Maidan. This, coupled with a photo of the CM that makes him look like he is singing, has now turned him into a hilarious meme on Twitter.

“We will make the state land use advisory service so that farmers get correct and timely information about climate change. I promise that along with BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will irrigate every land. We have decided to implement every policy with the consent of farmers,” Chouhan said before breaking his fast, as quoted by ANI.

ALSO READ | Mandsaur violence: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls off fast in Bhopal

Meanwhile on Twitter, there was no stopping the meme-makers. The photo shows Chouhan speaking animatedly on the mike, with one hand on his chest, another pointed forward. Here are some of the funny captions on the photo doing the round of the micro-blogging site.

“Ik vaari aa bhi ja yaara

Ik vaari aa🎶🎶” pic.twitter.com/a3XF0FGdXS — Sagnik (@Sangy_Sagnik) June 11, 2017

🎵 tum to thehre pardesi… saath kya nibhaaoge.. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/ggdBqqikrH — Prateeka (@PrateekaKamath) June 11, 2017

Aankhon mein base ho tum, tumhe dil mein chhupa lunga…. pic.twitter.com/pkYP5AZ94t — Lazy Lion (@pun_zabi) June 11, 2017

Mai Tumhe Bhool Jaaoon Ye Ho Nahi Sakta Aur Tum Mujhe Bhool Jao Ye Mai Hone Nahi Doonga.#ShivrajSingh #ShivrajSinghChouhan pic.twitter.com/6VtQuYcEvI — IMRAN KHAN (@imranmkkhan) June 11, 2017

Mama Ji .. Shivraj se Altafraj ! pic.twitter.com/dgr92Q0q8u — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) June 11, 2017

Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat tum kya jaano, Ramesh babu 😂😂 — Veena Iyer (@thisiyersonfire) June 11, 2017

he’s like dil ko tumse pyar hua, pehli baar hua… — Jitendra Chauhan (@Ji10dra_Chauhan) June 11, 2017

It was old Hindi lyrics’ galore on social media, after the picture of Chouhan began trending on the Internet. “Tum to thehre pardesi… saath kya nibhaaoge..”, “Aankhon mein base ho tum, tumhe dil mein chhupa lunga”, “Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat tum kya jaano, Ramesh babu”, etc. are just some of the captions Twitterati thought seemed apt for the photo. “Bas ek din ka upwaas kar ke tum sabko asli issue se distract kar diya. #Mandsaur,” wrote another Twitter user on the photo.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd