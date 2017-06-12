Latest News

This photo of Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going viral after Twitter users give it funny captions

Shivraj Singh Chouhan broke his fast to 'restore peace' after Mandsaur violence in just a day. This, coupled with a photo on the Internet that makes him look like he is singing, has now turned him into a hilarious meme on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 12, 2017 10:37 am
shivraj singh chouhan, mandsaur violence, MP CM chouhan mandsaur violence, shivraj singh chouhan fast for mandsaur violence, shivraj singh chouhan twitter, shivraj singh chouhan memes, shivraj singh chouhan mandsaur Madhya pradesh, MP CM Shivraj Singh chouhan calls off fast, indian express, indian express news, trending in india shivraj singh chouhan memes, shivraj singh chouhan funny memes, shivraj singh chouhan latest, twitter reactions The photo shows Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking animatedly on the mike, with one hand on his chest, another pointed forward. (Source: Prateeka Kamath/Twitter)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had been on a fast that began on June 10 for “restoration of peace” in Mandsaur after a farmers’ agitation in the area turned violent and resulted in the death of five protesters in police firing. He, however, called off his fast in just a day, much to the amusement of netizens, at Bhopal’s Dussehra Maidan. This, coupled with a photo of the CM that makes him look like he is singing, has now turned him into a hilarious meme on Twitter.

“We will make the state land use advisory service so that farmers get correct and timely information about climate change. I promise that along with BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will irrigate every land. We have decided to implement every policy with the consent of farmers,” Chouhan said before breaking his fast, as quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile on Twitter, there was no stopping the meme-makers. The photo shows Chouhan speaking animatedly on the mike, with one hand on his chest, another pointed forward. Here are some of the funny captions on the photo doing the round of the micro-blogging site.

It was old Hindi lyrics’ galore on social media, after the picture of Chouhan began trending on the Internet. “Tum to thehre pardesi… saath kya nibhaaoge..”, “Aankhon mein base ho tum, tumhe dil mein chhupa lunga”, “Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat tum kya jaano, Ramesh babu”, etc. are just some of the captions Twitterati thought seemed apt for the photo. “Bas ek din ka upwaas kar ke tum sabko asli issue se distract kar diya. #Mandsaur,” wrote another  Twitter user on the photo.

