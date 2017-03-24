Trending News

  • These punny reactions to Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaekwad being banned from all domestic airlines will leave you in splits

Many people have come up with some funny memes highlighting the incident while taking potshots at the Shiv Sena MP for his impropriety.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 24, 2017 5:53 pm
shivsena mp asaulting air india staff, mp beating staff with sandals, mp beats up air india staff with slippers, air india bans mp from flying, indian express, indian express news He is asking for it, isn’t he? (Source: File Photo)

The gross misbehaviour shown by a Shiv Sena Member of Parliament to an airline staff has angered people across the country. Ravindra Gaekwad assaulted an Air India staffer as the latter didn’t process his request on the seating arrangement for Flight AI 852 from Pune.

The MP has been profusely bragging on TV channels about how he had beaten up the Air India staffer with his slippers “25 times” at the Delhi airport after refusing to leave the aircraft after a heated argument. Though the MP from Osmanabad is trying to rationalise his reaction by saying that the staff meted out bad treatment to him which provoked him into beating him up, the staff claims that the MP hit him, used foul language, broke his specs, and humiliated him in front of the whole crew.

A video has also surfaced shedding more light on the incident. The clip shows Gaekwad assaulting the airline staff despite requests coming from the other employees advising the MP not to do so.

While Air India and FIA have banned Gaekwad from flying on their aircraft from immediate effect, people all around have also not taken this incident lying down. Many of them have taken to social media to express their displeasure. Among these users are some, who by the use of their creativity and talent, have come up with some funny memes around the incident while taking potshots at the Shiv Sena MP for his impropriety.

Check out some the funny reactions here:

