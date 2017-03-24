These punny reactions to Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaekwad being banned from all domestic airlines will leave you in splits

He is asking for it, isn’t he? (Source: File Photo) He is asking for it, isn’t he? (Source: File Photo)

The gross misbehaviour shown by a Shiv Sena Member of Parliament to an airline staff has angered people across the country. Ravindra Gaekwad assaulted an Air India staffer as the latter didn’t process his request on the seating arrangement for Flight AI 852 from Pune.

The MP has been profusely bragging on TV channels about how he had beaten up the Air India staffer with his slippers “25 times” at the Delhi airport after refusing to leave the aircraft after a heated argument. Though the MP from Osmanabad is trying to rationalise his reaction by saying that the staff meted out bad treatment to him which provoked him into beating him up, the staff claims that the MP hit him, used foul language, broke his specs, and humiliated him in front of the whole crew.

A video has also surfaced shedding more light on the incident. The clip shows Gaekwad assaulting the airline staff despite requests coming from the other employees advising the MP not to do so.

While Air India and FIA have banned Gaekwad from flying on their aircraft from immediate effect, people all around have also not taken this incident lying down. Many of them have taken to social media to express their displeasure. Among these users are some, who by the use of their creativity and talent, have come up with some funny memes around the incident while taking potshots at the Shiv Sena MP for his impropriety.

Check out some the funny reactions here:

Forgive him. He took “Hawai Chappal” too seriously.

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad

Air India — winsplit (@winsplit) March 23, 2017

Gaikwad has been banned from flying. I think what makes me happy is the Shiv Sena fellow will now have to take taxis…driven by… :-) pic.twitter.com/XoOc89UWag — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 24, 2017

What if Indian railways also ban #RavindraGaikwad ?😂😂😂 He will understand the actual use of “chappals”😂 — Mogambo खुश हुआ! (@awesomedoctor13) March 24, 2017

Barred from flying, Ravindra Gaikwad has bought a train ticket to Pune. He is travelling Slipper Class. #RavindraGaikwad — Baña dé Lohagarh (@kamleshksingh) March 24, 2017

When life gives you ‘Ravindra’..

Make it Jadeja , not Gaikwad . 😑 — Ashish (@MausiKaLadka) March 24, 2017

You never know, Indian @RailMinIndia is closely following @IndiGo6E , if fares can compete, why cant they too bar Gaikwad! http://t.co/aZ8u3aXfPF — Ashish Fail (@AshishNBT) March 24, 2017

I think Shiv Sena MP #RavindraGaikwad should be allowed to travel in flights. But only in Kingfisher Airlines. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 24, 2017

#RavindraGaikwad called the AI staffer “chillar”, If he is a chillar, You are a 1000 rupees note now! *BANNED* 😂😂😂😂 — Mogambo खुश हुआ! (@awesomedoctor13) March 24, 2017

I wish #RavindraGaikwad was in Pakistan and then the ticket was cancelled!😂😂😂#EkTeerDoNishaan — Mogambo खुश हुआ! (@awesomedoctor13) March 24, 2017

