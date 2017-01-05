Shirish Kunder’s response to the troll who asked him if his kids were Hindu or Muslim is winning the Internet

Shirish Kunder’s response is winning the Internet Shirish Kunder’s response is winning the Internet

These past few months have seen many celebrities getting trolled by fanatics and fundamentalists on religious grounds. Not that it didn’t happen before, but now it’s heartening to see these public figures writing back and putting these people in their place. From Mohammed Shami (who was trolled for putting up photos of his wife in a gown and a sari) to Mohammad Kaif (for posting photos of himself doing the Surya Namaskar), people have been picking on the most nonsensical things.

Both cricketers have retorted in a respectful yet pointer fashion.

Well, the most recent recipient of troll questions was someone who is himself known as a celebrity troll. It’s none other than Farah Khan’s husband Shirish Kunder. Believe it or not, he’s one of the most followed celebrity trolls on the micro-blogging website, with around 291,000 followers!

Recently, a Twitter user asked him if his three children are Hindus or Muslims given that he has married a Muslim woman, Kunder gave a witty response that has got the more logical lot of Twitterverse applauding. He answered: “Depends on which festival is next. Last month, they were Christians”.

His tweet has gone viral with over 3,000 retweets and people are lauding him for the answer. “(G)uruji, this one answer, uff! #Brilliant. Sometimes your tweets are even better than Kriti!” wrote a user referring to his latest short film Kriti starring Manoj Bajpai which received critical acclaim. “if there is something called a Twitter crush, I think I have one on you!” wrote another.

Read his response here.

The tweet came a few weeks after the controversy around Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son’s name. There were people who spewing hate upon little Taimur just because of his name.

