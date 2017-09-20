This ADORABLE Farah Khan-Shirish Kunder Twitter banter has Twitterati ‘worried’

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder’s Twitter banter will leave you in splits. (Source: Twitter) Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder’s Twitter banter will leave you in splits. (Source: Twitter)

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder are one of Bollywood’s coolest couples. If Khan is known for her outspoken and straightforward comments, Kunder is popular for his witty humour laced with dollops of sarcasm, especially on social media. Recently, the two indulged in a playful banter on Twitter, and their comments took Twitterati on a laughter trip. It all started when Kunder shared a throwback picture from his childhood days and captioned it: “The last time I smiled for a photograph!” Wearing a checkered suit with a little red bow, he looked joyous as ever in the photo.

Taking a cheeky dig at her husband, Khan was quick to retort to his picture, saying: “Coz u were too young 2 realise what ur mom had made u wear.” Her hilarious stance on the picture got Twitter users giggling, only until Kunder unleashed his masterstroke. Replying to his film-maker-choreographer wife, Kunder tweeted: “At least, I was wearing something. Unlike your childhood photographs.” And, his reply was enough to leave people in splits. Take a look at their conversation below.

Look at Kunder’s adorable snapshot:

The last time I smiled for a photograph: pic.twitter.com/TLJsUX4voq — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) September 19, 2017

Here’s Khan’s funny reply to him:

Coz u were too young 2 realise what ur mom had made u wear😂 http://t.co/eTbzNF4g2S — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) September 20, 2017

And, here’s how Kunder shot back at Khan with his clever response:

At least, I was wearing something. Unlike your childhood photographs. http://t.co/lLnZNJECPY — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) September 20, 2017

But, that wasn’t all. Tweeple were quite worried about Kunder’s safety after his super sarcastic dig at his wife. A few followers even asked if Khan was out of station that he had gotten so brash. A lot of others told him to be careful at home. Check out some reactions on the micro-blogging site here.

Adore you both a lot😍 — PoonamRonitRoopesh (@PoonamRonitRoop) September 20, 2017

2017 has suddenly become “the year of living dangerously” for sirish 😂😂😂 — DreamWalker (@hemkap2816) September 20, 2017

Bhai mere out of station ho kya 😜 itni himmat se jawab diya. — Cassim (@Cassim4u) September 20, 2017

I love this chat between u2 … pl continue .. @TheFarahKhan ur turn now .. give back to him 👍 — Sara_NY (@sarakaur) September 20, 2017

My sincere wishes with you. May God keep you safe & sound after this reply 😂🤣 — Alpha Romeo (@FAISALIRFAN) September 20, 2017

Hope you have good friends who can accommodate you at their home post this tweet.. @TheFarahKhan right now in ” aata majhi satakli” mode — Prem (@guptapremsagar) September 20, 2017

But … I like that suit … I really do … — Fareeda (@bnletb) September 20, 2017

Didn’t it crack you up? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

