Only in Express

This ADORABLE Farah Khan-Shirish Kunder Twitter banter has Twitterati ‘worried’

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder just had a hilarious Twitter banter after the latter shared a childhood photograph, and social media users are now worried about his safety. Their conversation has left people in splits.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 20, 2017 4:56 pm
shirish kunder, farah khan, shirish kunder childhood photograph, farah khan twitter reply, shirish kunder farah khan, twitter conversation, indian express, indian express news Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder’s Twitter banter will leave you in splits. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder are one of Bollywood’s coolest couples. If Khan is known for her outspoken and straightforward comments, Kunder is popular for his witty humour laced with dollops of sarcasm, especially on social media. Recently, the two indulged in a playful banter on Twitter, and their comments took Twitterati on a laughter trip. It all started when Kunder shared a throwback picture from his childhood days and captioned it: “The last time I smiled for a photograph!” Wearing a checkered suit with a little red bow, he looked joyous as ever in the photo.

Taking a cheeky dig at her husband, Khan was quick to retort to his picture, saying: “Coz u were too young 2 realise what ur mom had made u wear.” Her hilarious stance on the picture got Twitter users giggling, only until Kunder unleashed his masterstroke. Replying to his film-maker-choreographer wife, Kunder tweeted: “At least, I was wearing something. Unlike your childhood photographs.” And, his reply was enough to leave people in splits. Take a look at their conversation below.

Look at Kunder’s adorable snapshot:

Here’s Khan’s funny reply to him:

And, here’s how Kunder shot back at Khan with his clever response:

But, that wasn’t all. Tweeple were quite worried about Kunder’s safety after his super sarcastic dig at his wife. A few followers even asked if Khan was out of station that he had gotten so brash. A lot of others told him to be careful at home. Check out some reactions on the micro-blogging site here.

Didn’t it crack you up? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 20: Latest News