Shimla’s snowy landscape is a sight to behold, and people excitedly share photos online

There’s something magical about snow flakes that leave most wanderers enchanted. From the Niagara falls that froze in time to swirls of white snow creating latte art in the orange dunes of Sahara Desert, and Tokyo’s bewitching pictures after the highest snowfall to frozen eyelashes from the coldest town Oymyakon in Siberia, the winter season has cast a spell on most people living in cold destinations across the globe.

Well, how could India be far from chronicling spellbinding snowy landscapes? Covered in a mesmerising white blanket, Shimla experienced the season’s first snowfall on January 23, and the sight has left most travellers and residents in awe. The Himachal Pradesh capital saw a surge of tourists in a couple of days who landed just in time to savour the snow-covered peaks and valleys.

A beautiful clip also surfaced on the photo-sharing networking website, in which a car can be seen making its way on the snowy highway towards Narkanda.

