Shilpa Shetty Kundra slams troll who mocked her for distributing a ‘cheap’ fruit at old-age home

What do you think about Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s befitting response to the troll? (Source: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram) What do you think about Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s befitting response to the troll? (Source: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)

To share the joy with elderly people, Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated her son’s birthday at an old age home and distributed some sweets and fruits to them. As birthday celebrations of Bollywood star kids are mostly fancy dinners and get-togethers that many other other star kids from the film fraternity attend, things seemed to be quite different this time around. However, it seems like her followers couldn’t digest it.

Shetty, who is quite social media savvy, shared a video with the residents of the old age home on Instagram to express her delight. She even mentioned that it was her family tradition to go there, started by her father himself. “Keeping up with tradition of dinner at the #littlesistersofthepoor, an old age home. They have very few visitors and the joy on their faces when someone comes and visits them is priceless.Nothing more powerful than to start my sons birthday with Blessings.. Thankyou for all your blessings and wishes as well instafam Loads of #gratitude #happiness #blessings #love #unconditionallove,” the post read.

Often, celebrities’ philanthropic act is seen as a publicity stunt, and it was no different this time. In the video, Shetty can be seen peeling a banana and helping a visually challenged old man have it. But, one user just noticed how the Dhadkan actor chose the humble banana for their lunch — which is also one of the “cheapest” fruits in India.

The woman commented, “Distributing the cheapest fruit available and broadcasting on Instagram. Doesn’t seem so simple. Stop this show off.” Shetty, however, decided to give it back with a befitting reply. Saying, “It’s sad you think this way, she added, “We personally served them a full dinner service after this,” she shut the troll up.

Read her response here.

(Source: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram) (Source: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)

The woman, who trolled the actor, deleted her comment later on when people came up and supported the actor.

Trolling people on social media seems to have become a norm. But, do you think it is fair? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd