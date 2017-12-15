‘She’s India’s daughter’: Sushma Swaraj assures helps to Indian woman stranded in Pakistan

Sushma Swaraj assured help to Mohammadi Begum, an Indian woman who has been stranded in Pakistan. (Source: File Photo/Amjed Ullah Khan/YouTube) Sushma Swaraj assured help to Mohammadi Begum, an Indian woman who has been stranded in Pakistan. (Source: File Photo/Amjed Ullah Khan/YouTube)

Sushma Swaraj has earned the tag of one of the most accessible politicians on social media, and the external affairs minister is always ready with a helping hand for the people in trouble. In another such heartfelt incident, Swaraj assured help to Mohammadi Begum, an Indian woman who has been stranded in Pakistan. The father of the woman who hails from Hyderabad, Mohd Akbar, appealed to Swaraj to help his daughter through a 1.55-minute video.

He narrated the entire ordeal in the clip saying, that his daughter was married to Mohd Younis in 1996. While her husband earlier claimed to be from Oman, he later revealed that he was a Pakistani citizen. After she came to know his real identity, Akbar said that her daughter was allegedly harassed and asked him to help her return back to India.

“Two days left for Mohammadi Begum to return to India from Pakistan, Her parents along with Amjed Ullah Khan (spokesman) MBT appealed Sushma Swaraj MEA & Indian High Commission in Pakistan to help return their daughter before her Pakistan visa expires,” the video has been captioned.

Responding to the video, Swaraj called the woman “India’s daughter,” and tweeted: “She is India’s daughter. If ticket is a problem, we will provide the ticket to Mohammadi Begum for her return from Pakistan.”

She is India’s daughter. If ticket is a problem, we will provide the ticket to Mohammadi Begum for her return from Pakistan. @IndiainPakistanhttp://t.co/t7bvz2MMm3 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) December 15, 2017

While many showered compliments on the politician, others were against her supporting some one from Pakistan. Here are some reactions that followed on the networking website.

Thank Dear @SushmaSwaraj You Are Great. Love From Pakistan. ☺☺ — Wadana Khan (@WadanaOfficial) December 15, 2017

Ma’am we must save our daughter. It is a very welcome step by you. — Dr. Dinesh Karia (@dineshjk) December 15, 2017

Great job mam!

We all love you. — Siddhartha Soni (@sid18soni) December 15, 2017

Madamji, Great Human initiative. You are revolutionised MEA. Thank you 🙏 — Satish Kumar (@hlsatish130) December 15, 2017

What a gesture. Kudos to our External Affairs Minister and team. Great. — M S DAHIYA (@MSDAHIYA5) December 15, 2017

