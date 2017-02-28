Trending News

Shekhar Suman gets roasted by Kangana Ranaut’s fans endlessly after his tweet about a ‘cocained actress’

Shekhar Suman didn't name anyone, but Twitterati assumed it was about Kangana Ranaut and started trolling him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 28, 2017 10:37 pm
shekhar suman, kangana ranaut, adhyayan suman, shekhar suman tweet, shekhar suman kangana ranaut, adhyayan suman kangana ranaut, shekhar suman trolls, shekhar suman kangana fans, indian express, indian express news The Sumans vs Kangana Ranaut! (Source: File Photo)

Only if you were living under a rock, you wouldn’t know about Kangana Ranaut’s feud with Shekhar Suman and his son Adhyayan Suman. Well, the Rangoon actress and Suman were in a romantic relationship in 2008, while shooting for Raaz: The Mystery Continues, but broke up later on. Junior Suman came back in limelight when he gave a detailed interview about his abusive courtship period followed by a breakup with Ranaut, and also called her a “cocaine addict”.

That time, Shekhar supported all that his son had gone through. It’s been a long time since then, but it seems the details of that event are still fresh in people’s minds. Don’t believe so? Well, what transpired after Suman’s tweet about a “cocained girl” will prove it.

“One cocained actress was carrying the burden of her non-existent stardom. She has fallen flat on her face n how. Guess this is poetic justice,” he wrote on Twitter. While he didn’t name anyone, Twitterati assumed it was about Ranaut and started trolling him.

Read what he tweeted here:

Twitter users instantly started trolling him after his tweet. Read them here:

After the criticism, Shekhar went on to tweet again:

After that, he was lambasted again. Read more tweets here:

Whose side are you on — the Sumans or the trollers?

