Shekhar Suman gets roasted by Kangana Ranaut’s fans endlessly after his tweet about a ‘cocained actress’

The Sumans vs Kangana Ranaut! (Source: File Photo) The Sumans vs Kangana Ranaut! (Source: File Photo)

Only if you were living under a rock, you wouldn’t know about Kangana Ranaut’s feud with Shekhar Suman and his son Adhyayan Suman. Well, the Rangoon actress and Suman were in a romantic relationship in 2008, while shooting for Raaz: The Mystery Continues, but broke up later on. Junior Suman came back in limelight when he gave a detailed interview about his abusive courtship period followed by a breakup with Ranaut, and also called her a “cocaine addict”.

ALSO READ | Twitterati took jibes at Javed Akhtar’s tweet to Kiran Rijiju, but got it right back with a vengeance

That time, Shekhar supported all that his son had gone through. It’s been a long time since then, but it seems the details of that event are still fresh in people’s minds. Don’t believe so? Well, what transpired after Suman’s tweet about a “cocained girl” will prove it.

ALSO READ | Karan Johar said ‘#OscarBooBoo’ after Oscar 2017 goof-up, but Twitterati tore his tweet to pieces

“One cocained actress was carrying the burden of her non-existent stardom. She has fallen flat on her face n how. Guess this is poetic justice,” he wrote on Twitter. While he didn’t name anyone, Twitterati assumed it was about Ranaut and started trolling him.

See what else is trending, here

Read what he tweeted here:

One cocained actress was carrying the burden of her non existent stardom.She has fallen flat on her face n how.Guess this is poetic justice. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 27, 2017

Twitter users instantly started trolling him after his tweet. Read them here:

@shekharsuman7 Hi sir where do you and your super star son @AdhyayanSsuman keep your National awards ?? — ashish agarwal (@ashishagarwal_) February 27, 2017

@shekharsuman7 Lets talk about Adhyayans stardom…. — BE HUMAN 💓💓 (@LOVEURSELF1001) February 27, 2017

@shekharsuman7 lol you gotta be kidding me when was the last time you had a hit movie pic.twitter.com/X3Mq6xs2Af — vinay vs vinay (@vinay096) February 28, 2017

@shekharsuman7 kaam kar lo sir, faltu time mein tweet karoge to aise hi joote padenge — Abhishek Sharma (@abhishek_mv2) February 28, 2017

@shekharsuman7 @AdhyayanSsuman : Sumans desperately seeking publicity through Kangana !! 😂 — Gaima Ching (@Gaima_Ching) February 28, 2017

@shekharsuman7 Queen was so right once “why exes do silly things to get your attention” its so apt for a silly Ex’s father this time. pic.twitter.com/qYFa6Z7f4Y — Nupur Bidla (@nupurbidla) February 28, 2017

After the criticism, Shekhar went on to tweet again:

Im horrified at the paid lackeys and sycophants who have jumped in defence of a lumpen so- called star.shame on you,you paid twitteratis. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 27, 2017

I meant smone totally different but i guess guilty minds are forever conscious.plz don’t jump to conclusions.i never named no one. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 27, 2017

Honey to be even a failure like me you have to take a thousand births. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 27, 2017

Im too preoccupied feeling proud of Gurmehar Kaur to exult in smones failure. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 27, 2017

I love the fact that illiterate morons react to my words.I also love the fact that i don’t even luk at their tweets. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 27, 2017

There is a whole bunch of national award winners who are going abegging.Most of them have withered away unknown,unsung! — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 28, 2017

After that, he was lambasted again. Read more tweets here:

@shekharsuman7 This is coming from a guy who made Heartless.. A movie which was Scriptless, Directionless, Acting less, basically senseless. — Kunal Jadhav (@kj_916) February 28, 2017

@shekharsuman7 Have You Heard About Women Name #KanganaRanaut She Is Doing Good And By The Way Also A National Award Winner.✌️ pic.twitter.com/clXsYUt0E0 — Anonymous (@AnonymousHOF) February 28, 2017

@shekharsuman7 Not a kangana fan. But the kind of hatred you’re spewing against her is appalling. — M (@Mehaktweetry) February 28, 2017

@shekharsuman7 Don’t worry about others. Worry about yourself, or else you and son will have to join the list unsung artists. #GrowUp — UrbanSanyasi (@TheYashwant) February 28, 2017

Whose side are you on — the Sumans or the trollers?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd