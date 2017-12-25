Here’s why this 100-yr-old woman in MP moved director Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur feels anyone who will spend some time with this woman will be “engulfed in her aura”. (Source: Express file photo/ Shekhar Kapur Twitter) Shekhar Kapur feels anyone who will spend some time with this woman will be “engulfed in her aura”. (Source: Express file photo/ Shekhar Kapur Twitter)

Wisdom comes from life’s experiences, and while some travel across the globe, there are other who can garner it sitting at one place their entire life — and that in itself can be quite motivating. Something similar happened to noted film-maker Shekhar Kapur when he was in Madhya Pradesh recently. He met a woman who was apparently a 100 years old, and it was her simplicity and wisdom that moved the renowned director-writer.

Sharing a photo of the woman on Twitter, who has not been identified, Kapur wrote how soul-searching is not about travelling far and wide physically. The elderly woman, who has been selling tea for about 50 years has amazing stories and that inspired Kapur. “She’s 100 years old. Served tea in the same spot for 50 years. Remembers serving Nehru tea too,” Kapur tweeted. And despite all her sufferings and poverty, she smiles and “jokes about her life”. Sharing how wonderful her stories would “engulf” one in her aura, he added, “I travel the world searching for myself. And she found herself right here.”

She’s 100 years old. Served tea in the same spot for 50 years. Remembers serving Nehru tea too. Still laughs and jokes about her life. Sit with her and you are engulfed by her amazing aura. Great tea too. I travel the world searching for myself. And she found herself right here. pic.twitter.com/PpRk3QphS3 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) December 21, 2017

Twitterati loved the little anecdote and talked how such humility is a great virtue. As Kapur encouraged others to sit with her have a chat, there were a few who shared her location so it might be helpful. The woman sells tea out a nationalised bank in Khajuraho and the way Tweeple responded, it seems many are interested to join her for a chat.

Check out some of the reactions his anecdote garnered:

So this is for everyone, if you visit Khajuraho, don’t forget to chit chat with her and sip a little tea, in front of SBI. 😇 #LifeIsSimpleKeepItSimple — Aditi sinha (@Aditi_Espeaks) December 21, 2017

Unsung hero — Mit J. (@mitjoshi58) December 22, 2017

These people are the rarest kind who know what happiness is ….they just spread happiness around despite their sufferings ….the real gems !! — Sanchiyta (@Sanchiyta1) December 21, 2017

One of India’s many silent Hero’s — BSS (@DGTLSan) December 25, 2017

In a complicated life that we lead ..such simple tales are overwhelming..it’s heart wrenching — Sayantani Manisha (@sayantani0609) December 21, 2017

Really good message for who is really a legend and their story needs to be shared with people and that will make a difference in my opinion. I’m really inspired just looking at her that’s really something. — Mayur Chavhan (@Mayurz1ove7ech) December 25, 2017

Thanks for the post. Heart feels heavy to see…God gave mental strength and courage to poor that they love life…rich on the other hand spend money to get mental strength in the name of workouts…yet they are happy superficially — Raj (@iRajavelu) December 22, 2017

She has wisdom and we r searching for knowledge. — Prasada Rao V S (@rao_vs1) December 22, 2017

There is no big work or small work. All that is there is work passionately done, needs excellently met and a life lived well. Keep doing what you do best. — Milton Kamwendo (@MiltonKamwendo) December 22, 2017

That is one strong blessed dedicated wonderful woman, I would love to sit with this wonderful woman for 1 hour, imagine how she could enrich my life…May God keep Her Blessed… — Dianna Mancini (@Mancini9Dianna) December 24, 2017

Thank you for the insight…

And thank you for reminding all of us that the journey is within…every moment we need to travel a little more deeper into our own realm — Manoj Abraham Mathew (@matzmanoj) December 21, 2017

so many things and financial aspects have been changed since we got independence. but her life not changed. — saradhi srinu (@rao_saradhi) December 21, 2017

Look at her eyes.. Still carries hope for other people… Such a honest and dedicated human being.. Pure.. Pure and pure.. — Pratik Shaha (@pratik_shaha) December 21, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd