She wanted Narendra Modi’s ‘Shiva stole’ and tweeted about it; what happened next surprised many

Our ministers reaching out to the citizens through social media isn’t something unheard of. Instances are galore when the likes of Sushma Swaraj and Suresh Prabhu used Twitter exhaustively to help people in dire straits. Taking the baton forward, in seemingly a first-of-its-kind gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has positively responded to a tweet from writer and activist and former Smriti Irani aide Shilpi Tewari and fulfilled her rare request.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Modi had visited the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore to unveil the 112ft tall statue of Lord Shiva. He even took to the stage to speak to those who had come to hear him.

At the event, the PM had draped a striking peacock blue-green-coloured stole with an artistic rendition of Lord Shiva’s face over his shoulders. This stole caught Tewari’s fancy and she ended up tweeting her desire for the stole, tagging Modi in it. “I want the stole of @narendramodi”, she tweeted along with a picture of the PM performing the aarti.

Much to Tewari’s delight and surprise, the very next day she received the stole she had asked for. Along with the stole also came a printout of her tweet with the PM’s signature on it.

Unable to contain her excitement and elation, Tewari shared a series of tweets on Twitter.

PM @narendramodi sent me this blessing because I had tweeted yesterday that I want this stole. Am I dreaming??http://t.co/nSoxL0Cbbm — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) February 25, 2017

Along with the stole came this signed paper .. can you imagine a PM who listens to your voices and takes time to respond & personalise !! pic.twitter.com/epIuftIpfz — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) February 25, 2017

I am so stunned and overwhelmed right now that I am frozen .. can’t think how to respond. Matlab kamaal hi kar diya. — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) February 25, 2017

Many Twitterati appreciated this gesture as well:

Here’s a Prime Minister who can act. And act fast. Great touch @narendramodi ji http://t.co/MTjuUivoCJ — Vinayak Sood (@iVinayakSood) February 25, 2017

Everyday u make me more proud of my decision to select u (obviously as an individual Indian)as the PM of my Nation!

Rspct @narendramodi Sir! http://t.co/Z2I4FpOIEh — 🐦Shafali (@SharmaShafali) February 25, 2017

This story of PM Modi’s generosity on Maha Shivratri shows how much he loves his supporters

via NMApp @shilpitewari pic.twitter.com/Tfzy3KtfAc — SuNiL DaVe (@Sunildave1) February 26, 2017

Thank you PM @narendramodi for proving that one of the qualities that go into the making of a great leader is being a good listener!! 3/3 — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) February 26, 2017

