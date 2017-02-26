Trending News

She wanted Narendra Modi’s ‘Shiva stole’ and tweeted about it; what happened next surprised many

Ask and you shall receive, goes a popular adage.

February 26, 2017
PM gives stole, girl requesting pm's stole, Modi giving stole, girl requesting modi's stole. 112 feet shiva statue, Isha foundation, Shivratri, Indian express, indian express news PM fulfills the girl’s request to have his stole. (Source: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

Our ministers reaching out to the citizens through social media isn’t something unheard of. Instances are galore when the likes of Sushma Swaraj and Suresh Prabhu used Twitter exhaustively to help people in dire straits. Taking the baton forward, in seemingly a first-of-its-kind gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has positively responded to a tweet from writer and activist and former Smriti Irani aide Shilpi Tewari and fulfilled her rare request.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Modi had visited the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore to unveil the 112ft tall statue of Lord Shiva. He even took to the stage to speak to those who had come to hear him.

At the event, the PM had draped a striking peacock blue-green-coloured stole with an artistic rendition of Lord Shiva’s face over his shoulders. This stole caught Tewari’s fancy and she ended up tweeting her desire for the stole, tagging Modi in it. “I want the stole of @narendramodi”, she tweeted along with a picture of the PM performing the aarti.

Much to Tewari’s delight and surprise, the very next day she received the stole she had asked for. Along with the stole also came a printout of her tweet with the PM’s signature on it.

Unable to contain her excitement and elation, Tewari shared a series of tweets on Twitter.

Many Twitterati appreciated this gesture as well:

