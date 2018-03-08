SheInspiresMe: On Women’s Day, PM Narendra Modi urges people to write about women who have inspired them

Share your story with #SheInspiresMe this Women’s Day. (Source: PM Narendra Modi in Singapore/Wikimedia Commons) Share your story with #SheInspiresMe this Women’s Day. (Source: PM Narendra Modi in Singapore/Wikimedia Commons)

On the occasion of International Women’s Day celebrated on March 8 every year, many inspiring stories circling around strong and courageous women are brought into the spotlight. Many companies and brands pay tribute to iconic women who changed history. Commemorating the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted out and acknowledged the role of women and how they have left an indelible mark in the history of humankind.

He also urged people on social media to write about women who have inspired them. In his post, he wrote, “Through their exemplary deeds, several women have left an indelible mark in the history of humankind. They continue to inspire generations. I urge you to write about some women who inspire you. #SheInspiresMe.” He also started the hashtag #SheInspiresMe and wrote about Kunwar Bai, who sold off her goats to build toilets.

Through their exemplary deeds, several women have left an indelible mark in the history of humankind. They continue to inspire generations. I urge you to write about some women who inspire you. #SheInspiresMe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2018

#SheInspiresMe– Kunwar Bai, who died earlier this year at the age of 106. Hailing from Chhattisgarh, she sold her goats in order to build toilets. Her contribution towards a Swachh Bharat can never be forgotten. I am deeply inspired by her noble gesture. pic.twitter.com/eANQz01ZYE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2018

Following his tweet, many politicians, celebrities and other people started sharing names and pictures of women who influenced them. From mothers and grandmothers to the first woman fighter pilot Avani Chaturvedi, there were many names that cropped up under the hashtag. Here are some of the tweets that followed PM Modi’s tweet.

I can write a million word for all the women in the world but no one like my mom #SheInspiresMe at every step of my life . pic.twitter.com/145VB1Plk1 — Nandini mital (@nandinimital) March 8, 2018

Zansi ki Rani- Lakshmi bai is inspiring personality for me. Because she taught us how to fight for truth and motherland. #SheInspiresMe #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/xpVussk1tC — Harshil Mehta હર્ષિલ (@Harshil_S_Mehta) March 8, 2018

From a young minister at 25 to redefining citizens outreach as EAM, @SushmaSwaraj ji made us believe every goal can be achieved through sheer hard work. A powerhouse in administration and Sangathan – #SheInspiresMe! pic.twitter.com/hiOGM8zzOI — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 8, 2018

#SheInspiresMe– I’m proud of Anshu Janshenpa the first woman in the world to achieve two double ascent of Mt. Everest & a double ascent in 5 days! I salute her on #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/Bj5zvBLnDR — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 8, 2018

#SheInspiresMe Had it not been for my mother’s precious lessons, I would never have made through the tough exams in life! Her compassion, commitment and courage are the values that have made me what I am today! 🙏😇#WomensDay pic.twitter.com/HBr0TwJZi7 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) March 8, 2018

Sir My wife is my inspiration when we lost our only daughter 5 years ago we were totally broke & wife knew daughter was was life she consoled me at the same time herself cried from inside but she didn’t allow me to break

Hence I am alive today 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/xJEGRUnOwo — Freelance BJP Supporter (@mgnayak5) March 8, 2018

Of the many women i met, many inspired me in many ways. But one woman who inspired me most and continues to inspire me every day is my Maa. All the words of the world would not be enough to express my gratitude for her. #SheInspiresMe — Tithi Mishra 🐣🐤🐥 (@Tithi_Mishra) March 8, 2018

Jijabai refused to bow down to the tyrant & vowed to free ppl from injustices.She shaped one of the greatest warriors in Indian history,Shivaji,with stories of valor & sacrifice. I bow down to her & mothers like her raising their children with nationalistic spirit. #SheInspiresMe pic.twitter.com/KdJejP2aOZ — Vijender Gupta (@Gupta_vijender) March 8, 2018

My heartiest congratulations to Muskan Kirar of State Archery Academy for clinching a gold in the women’s compound at the #ArcheryAsiaCup. We are proud of your achievement. #WomensDay #SheInspiresMe pic.twitter.com/E2JmFHVauC — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 8, 2018

