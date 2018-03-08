Latest News

#SheInspiresMe: On Women’s Day, PM Narendra Modi urges people to write about women who have inspired them

Following PM Narendra Modi's tweet on Women's Day, people started sharing names and pictures of women who had inspired them. From mothers and grandmothers to the first woman fighter pilot Avani Chaturvedi, there were many stories floating around on #SheInspiresMe.

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Updated: March 8, 2018 11:09 pm
narendra modi women's day tweet, narendra modi tweet, narendra modi on women's day, #sheinspiresme tweet, narendra modi, #sheinspiresme tweet Share your story with #SheInspiresMe this Women’s Day. (Source: PM Narendra Modi in Singapore/Wikimedia Commons)
Related News

On the occasion of International Women’s Day celebrated on March 8 every year, many inspiring stories circling around strong and courageous women are brought into the spotlight. Many companies and brands pay tribute to iconic women who changed history. Commemorating the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted out and  acknowledged the role of women and how they have left an indelible mark in the history of humankind.

ALSO READ | International Women’s Day: Kashmiri girl leaves job to set up all-women bakery in Bandipora

He also urged people on social media to write about women who have inspired them. In his post, he wrote, “Through their exemplary deeds, several women have left an indelible mark in the history of humankind. They continue to inspire generations. I urge you to write about some women who inspire you. #SheInspiresMe.” He also started the hashtag #SheInspiresMe and wrote about Kunwar Bai, who sold off her goats to build toilets.

Following his tweet, many politicians, celebrities and other people started sharing names and pictures of women who influenced them. From mothers and grandmothers to the first woman fighter pilot Avani Chaturvedi, there were many names that cropped up under the hashtag. Here are some of the tweets that followed PM Modi’s tweet.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. Sunil
    Mar 9, 2018 at 12:47 am
    Chaiwala ur main opposition was and is a women.so stop giving fake statements.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Mar 08: Latest News