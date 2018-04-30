Shashi Tharoor praises Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally speech with his latest Twitter ‘word of the day’

Shashi Tharoor is back with another ‘word of the day’ on Twitter. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Thursday. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey. 28.04.2016. Shashi Tharoor is back with another ‘word of the day’ on Twitter. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Thursday. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey. 28.04.2016.

A quick look through his Twitter page shows Shashi Tharoor has never been a man of few words. The Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP liberally uses on social media such words that are rarely heard or known, often to take a dig or two at the politicians. In his latest on his Twitter timeline, Tharoor has yet again dug out a little-known word, this time, however, to praise Congress president Rahul Gandhi and, in the process, elightening the Twitterati as always.

Posting an interesting trivia that it is the shortest English word that contains all five vowels, Tharoor tweeted a word from ‘Tharoorasaurus’ — Eunoia. The word means “beautiful thinking; a well mind”. Making things easier for his Twitter followers, he also shared the usage of the word thus: “In rhetoric, eunoia is the goodwill a speaker cultivates between himself &his audience, a condition of receptivity. There was a lot of eunoia evident in @RahulGandhi’s #JanAakroshRally speech today.”

Not surprisingly, Tharoor’s tweet got people on the micro-blogging site talking. While many expressed gratitude and thanked their stars for having decided to follow Tharoor, this one guy declared Tharoor the ‘ENGLISH TUTOR OF INDIA’!

“Eunoia” is the shortest English word containing all 5 vowels. In rhetoric, eunoia is the goodwill a speaker cultivates between himself &his audience, a condition of receptivity. There was a lot of eunoia evident in @RahulGandhi‘s #JanAakroshRally speech today. pic.twitter.com/bFgFyxWyHm — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 29, 2018

