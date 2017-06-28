Shashi Tharoor’s Eid Mubarak post is a perfect example of how to promote communal harmony in India

Tharoor posted a video on his Facebook page to highlight the harmony between religious communities that is the very essence of India. (Source: Shashi Tharoor /Facebook) Tharoor posted a video on his Facebook page to highlight the harmony between religious communities that is the very essence of India. (Source: Shashi Tharoor /Facebook)

With numerous mob lynching incidents happening in the country and with a sense of communal disharmony, fear has been spreading. India is a land of diversity with many religion, communities, languages and ethnicities, and that has been the identity that defines the nation. While such incidents are on the rise, the act of keeping that unity intact lies on everyone, from ordinary people to leaders and people in powerful positions who can inspire others.

Highlighting that ‘unity in diversity’ and compassion that was once synonymous to Indian traditions, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared a video on his Facebook page defining ‘inclusive India’. The animated video part of an Eid greeting by a school shows a Muslim man and a Hindu priest bumping into each other and falling on the ground. Initially, what seems like an intense situation with the Muslim man’s skullcap and priest’s beads fallen on the ground, the two pick each other’s possession and proceeds to hug.

Sharing the video the Kerala MP wrote, “This is the India of my dreams, India of Ram as much as of Raheem. #InclusiveIndia,” and many people agreed with him.

The video has been shared close to 700 times in one day and has garnered more than 50,000 views. While there has been some negative comments too, many people supported his ‘dream’.

However, this is not the first time he has been trying to highlight the peaceful existence of several communities and their diversity. Earlier this month the MP from Thiruvananthapuram took to Facebook to post what many would agree is the ‘most secular’ picture they have seen in recent times. With a caption “Typical Kerala: I am talking to a Swami after addressing a Muslim Jamaat meeting at the YMCA!”, where members of different faith shared a frame, people had lauded him even then.

