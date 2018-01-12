Shashi Tharoor tweets in Hindi on World Hindi Day; Twitterati FINALLY pounce at his grammatical errors

It seems like Hindi is not Shashi Tharoor’s forte! (Source: File Photo/Twitter) It seems like Hindi is not Shashi Tharoor’s forte! (Source: File Photo/Twitter)

When it comes to the English language, there is a lot to learn from almost every tweet posted by Shashi Tharoor on Twitter. His brilliant vocabulary and eloquent speeches have often wowed many on social media. What’s more, there have also been many times that his followers had to skim through the dictionary to decode his sentences. Remember Amul’s cartoon dedicated to the politician?

However, seems like such is not the case with Tharoor when it comes to Hindi. Tweeting on World Hindi Day, the politician decided to change his preferred language to Hindi while wishing his followers. Surprisingly, the results did not seem all that satisfactory. In his tweet, Tharoor wrote, “वर्ल्ड हिंदी दिवस के अवसर पर मेरे हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं |”. The tweet, when translated in English means: “Best wishes on the occasion of World Hindi Day”. However, the mess up happened in the use of ‘वर्ल्ड’ (world) instead of ‘विश्व’ (vishva) and ‘मेरे’ (mere) instead of ‘मेरी’ (meri). Pouncing at the golden opportunity, Twitterati left no stone unturned to point out his mistakes. Check out the tweet here:

Soon, people on social media started posting their responses on the tweet. While some casually corrected the politician, others re-posted the proper formation of the sentence. However, some even patted the politicians back for coming out of his comfort zone and giving Hindi language skills a try. Check out some amusing reactions here.

वर्ल्ड (?) विश्व हिंदी दिवस के अवसर पर मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Mahesh Sharma (@consultingidias) January 11, 2018

आपकी हिंदी में छोटी छोटी गलतियॉं हैं। पर माफ करने लायक हैं। — Shaila_anchan INC (@anchan_shaila) January 11, 2018

@ShashiTharoor : Sir, Hindi term for world is vishwa — McEngineer (@DharmarajSH) January 11, 2018

Full marks for trying! — Aanchal (@followaanchal) January 12, 2018

विश्व हिँदी दिवस बेहतर लगता है — Manish Kapoor (@amkay66) January 11, 2018

Now that grammar …..You got it wrong, Sir. But we get the meaning, that’s adequate. — g c mishra (@gcmishra) January 11, 2018

आज के शुभ दिन पर हिंदी में कुछ thesaurus grade के शब्द कहिए। — Santanu Choudhury (@shaanstrokes) January 11, 2018

Do you have something to say to Tharoor too? Tell us in the comments below.

