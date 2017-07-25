After ‘exasperating farrago…’, Shashi Tharoor gives us ‘Webaqoof’! Believe it?!

While the word is available for reference on urbandictionaries.com, Tharoor’s tweet has definitely given rise to a meme-fest on the Internet.(Source: File Photo) While the word is available for reference on urbandictionaries.com, Tharoor’s tweet has definitely given rise to a meme-fest on the Internet.(Source: File Photo)

Although he is a full-time MP from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor sometimes takes to the Internet to impart a lesson or two to others in English. At times it’s on purpose, during others, it’s incidental. The last time this happened, he was responding to a broadcast channel’s remarks against him related to the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. He tweeted “Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalst (sic)” as a response, causing everyone to go into a tizzy looking up the meanings of these words.

Well, Tharoor is back again with his English tuition on Twitter.

Have you seen your relatives excitedly forwarding WhatsApp messages and forwards that are just distorted facts and baseless theories, and rolled your eyes? Well this time, the 61-year-old MP took to social media to give just the name for such kind of people. He tweeted “New Hinglish 21st century dictionary: *Webaqoof*: “one who believes every claim or allegation on the internet & social media must be true”.

Check out his tweet here.

New Hinglish 21st century dictionary:

*Webaqoof*: “one who believes every claim or allegation on the internet & social media must be true” — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 25, 2017

While the word is available for reference on urbandictionaries.com, Tharoor’s tweet has definitely given rise to a meme-fest on the Internet.

Check out some of the reactions here.

A tight slap on trolls 😂😂 — Jayasree Vijayan (@JayasreeVijayan) July 25, 2017

Mr Shashi Tharoor ji is the new name of wit on the twitter — Anshuman Sail (@AnshumanSail) July 25, 2017

Good one ! But Are we suppose to believe in this ?? pic.twitter.com/QHV0k4k2nP — JV (@vyasjigs) July 25, 2017

Can we have similar coinage for those who attend WhatsApp schools with total dedication? — poet in a mirror (@sabathenomad) July 25, 2017

You really do know all the words. — Sakshi Bhalla (@verysakshi) July 25, 2017

Every “claimagation” on “Netsomedia” is indeed true unless proved otherwise, same as I am “Webaqoof” unless proved otherwise. — umesh varma (@designomesh) July 25, 2017

Yet, the reactions to his “Exasperating farrago of distortions…” tweet generated the most rib-cracking laughs on Twitter.

In case you don’t remember the fun people had on Twitter with his tweet from March, check out some of them here.

Kid- How was I born? Dad- God put you in your mom’s stomach Kid- Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright lies — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 9, 2017

What they teach us. A b c d What they give us in exams. Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright lies — THAT RANDOM Guy (@Soundhumor) May 9, 2017

Interviewer : Define Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright ….

Me: pic.twitter.com/EdFAmTdTev — ㅤ (@juhierly) May 9, 2017

Voldemort: Avada kedavra, Expelliarmus.

S Tharoor: Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies.

Volde: ded. — Mocksterr!! (@Mocksterr) May 9, 2017

Exasperatin farrago of distrtion misrepresentations&outryt lies punjiritanji konjiko muntirimuthtoli chindiko

Vanjanivarna chundari vave — Angoor Stark 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) May 9, 2017

