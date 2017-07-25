Latest News

After ‘exasperating farrago…’, Shashi Tharoor gives us ‘Webaqoof’! Believe it?!

Have you seen your relatives excitedly forwarding WhatsApp messages and forwards that are just distorted facts and baseless theories, and rolled your eyes. Well, it seems Shashi Tharoor's taken a word out of the Urban Dictionary that perfectly describes such people.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 25, 2017 3:25 pm
shashi tharoor, shashi tharoor webaqoof, shashi tharoor latest tweet shahi tharoor twitter webaqoof, shashi tharoor tweet, shashi tharoor farrago tweet, indian express, indian express news While the word is available for reference on urbandictionaries.com, Tharoor’s tweet has definitely given rise to a meme-fest on the Internet.(Source: File Photo)
Although he is a full-time MP from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor sometimes takes to the Internet to impart a lesson or two to others in English. At times it’s on purpose, during others, it’s incidental. The last time this happened, he was responding to a broadcast channel’s remarks against him related to the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. He tweeted “Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalst (sic)” as a response, causing everyone to go into a tizzy looking up the meanings of these words.

Well, Tharoor is back again with his English tuition on Twitter.

Have you seen your relatives excitedly forwarding WhatsApp messages and forwards that are just distorted facts and baseless theories, and rolled your eyes? Well this time, the 61-year-old MP took to social media to give just the name for such kind of people. He tweeted “New Hinglish 21st century dictionary: *Webaqoof*: “one who believes every claim or allegation on the internet & social media must be true”.

Check out his tweet here.

While the word is available for reference on urbandictionaries.com, Tharoor’s tweet has definitely given rise to a meme-fest on the Internet.

Check out some of the reactions here.

Yet, the reactions to his “Exasperating farrago of distortions…” tweet generated the most rib-cracking laughs on Twitter.

In case you don’t remember the fun people had on Twitter with his tweet from March, check out some of them here.

  1. P
    Pannalal Chakraborty
    Jul 25, 2017 at 4:11 pm
    We will be "Webaqoof " to believe this Tweet from Shashi Tharoor !!!.
    Reply
