Shashi Tharoor’s tweet is a wake-up call for the social-media obsessed generation

Shashi Tharoor is known for speaking his mind, even more so when it comes to Twitter. From social issues to introducing his fans and followers to lesser known words in the English dictionary, the Congress leader’s tweets are often followed a lot on the micro-blogging site. This time, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram has tweeted out what is nothing less than a wake-up call for a generation obsessed with their smartphones and almost on the verge of being diagnosed with FOMO or the fear of missing out. He shared a picture of a huge ship sinking, while those drowning are busy capturing footage of the ship drowning into the sea on their respective phones.

The tag-line on the picture read: “If the Titanic sank in 2018.” Yes, with a reference to one of the greatest tragedies, the message here is to imply how fatal our obsession with our smartphones is. So much, that we would put our lives to risk to get an “exclusive” snippet.

This is his tweet.

While this post could double-up as a wake-up call for our conscience, Tharoor is also known for his command over the English language. So when he tweets out words and their meanings on Twitter, some of the common messages that he gets in response are – “Now we don’t check the dictionary anymore, we check your Twitter timeline,” “My English has improved, Sir,” etc.

