‘Die An Aadhaar Day’: Shashi Tharoor tweets WhatsApp joke on Aadhaar being made mandatory for death registration

After coming up with 'webaqoof' and 'snollygoster', the Thiruvananthapuram MP is back with another funny take, this time on Aadhar. The Home Ministry on August 4 made it mandatory to quote one's Aadhaar number for registration of death starting from October 1.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 9, 2017 10:47 am
shashi tharoor, shashi tharoor latest tweets, shashi tharoor aadhaar tweet, shashi tharoor best tweets, shashi tharoor farrago, shashi tharoor farrago tweet, shashi tharoor funny tweets, shashi tharoor indian express, indian express news, indian express ‘Die an Aadhaar day!’ (Source: File Photo)
While top politicians and bureaucrats in the country are mostly not known for cracking jokes or coming up with witty one-liners, Shashi Tharoor’s tweets comes in as a whiff of fresh air. The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram has often given the Internet more than one reason to open the dictionary in the recent past. After coming up with  ‘webaqoof‘ and ‘snollygoster‘, Tharoor is back with another funny take, this time on Aadhar.

Before we get to what it is, here’s the context: The Home Ministry on August 4 made it mandatory to quote one’s Aadhaar number for registration of death starting from October 1. “An Applicant applying for death certificate is required to provide Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID Number (EID) of the deceased and other details as sought in the application for death certificate for the purpose of establishing the identity of the deceased,” read the PIB release, meant to prevent identity fraud.

Ever since the news came out, people were quick to react to it, especially on social media. And it seems Tharoor couldn’t resist himself from joining the bandwagon and sharing a WhatsApp joke himself too. Making a pop culture reference, he wrote: “Brilliance from WhatsApp: James Bond applied for a Death Certificate in India… they told him to “Die an Aadhaar Day…!!”

Here are other funny takes on the Aadhaar-death registration link-up doing the rounds of the micro-blogging site.

  1. R
    romi
    Aug 9, 2017 at 11:49 am
    addhar os like ID - whats the harm is disclosing ID NO for death certifate ??? There are lots of frauds false insurance claims Tharoor is using his brains why is he not concerned in finding who killed his wife ?? Definitely this sick man is involved
    Reply
