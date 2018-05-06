Follow Us:
Sunday, May 06, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
‘Taken in by fake news’: Shashi Tharoor clarifies after tweeting about Raghuram Rajan’s ‘appointment as Governor of the Bank of England’

Firebrand economist Rafhuram Rajan, also the former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, found himself making headlines again, as fake news claiming his 'new appointment' started doing the rounds of the Internet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 6, 2018 12:17:07 pm
Shashi tharoor, shashi tharoor tweets, shashi tharoor Twitter, shashi tharoor fake news, raghuram rajan, ragHURAM RAJAN FAKE NEWS, RAGHURAM RAJAN governor of vbank of england, raghuram rajan governor of bank of england News reality, Indian express, Indian express News Shashi Tharoor was among those who believed the news of Raghuram Rajan’s appointment as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. (Source: File Photo)

If you are among those who came across (and believed) the news that Raghuram Rajan, former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, has been appointed the Governor of the Bank of England, we are sorry we will have to disappoint you. The 55-year-old firebrand economist found himself making headlines again, as fake news claiming his ‘new appointment’ started doing the rounds of the Internet. A Facebook post by Satprakash Sharma on April 28, congratulating Rajan, has garnered close to 8,000 shares by now. Shashi Tharoor too, found himself believing the news as he tweeted out a report by a news portal. Rajan meanwhile, clarified to Alt News that this is fake news and that he is “happy with my current job and have not searched for, nor got, any other.”

Tharoor took to Twitter to clarify that he was “taken by the fake news” this time.

This is his first tweet, finding Rajan’s appointment “remarkable”.

These are some of the posts on Rajan ‘been appointed as Bank of England’s Governor’ doing the rounds of social media.

This is Tharoor’s clarification.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user tried to reprimand the Congress Thiruvanthapuram MP because it was ‘disturbing’ to see “how people like you fall pray to fake news and re tweet without checking the facts”. This is what Mohamed Althaf tweeted to Tharoor.

Tharoor had this to say to Althaf, in response.

So, were you among those who got carried away with the news of Rajan becoming the Governor of Bank of England? Well, guess what? He is one of the top contenders for the post, according to a report by The Financial Times.

