After AIB row, Shashi Tharoor takes dig at bhakts with Snapchat dog filter challenge

The recent controversy surrounding the comedy group All India Bakchod (AIB) has gone onto an altogether new level. Who would have thought that a simple Snapchat dog filter could lead to an FIR? A few days ago, AIB posted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture with the filter and added a photo of his lookalike staring at his phone. Creating quite a furore on Twitter, Modi bhakts were peeved to see the dog face and even put pressure on Mumbai police to file an FIR. Later, the post was deleted by Thursday evening, but its co-founder Tanmay Bhat expressed his disappointment and wrote in a tweet: “PS: Will continue making jokes. And deleting if necessary. And making jokes again. And Apologizing if necessary. Don’t care what you think.”

Responding to Bhat, a lot of people joined in on the social media platform and stood up against the injustice. Joining the brigade, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor spilled sarcasm in his recent post by adding the dog filter to his picture. He wrote alongside: “Attn all trolls: I took the #DogFilter challenge! @AllIndiaBakchod.”

Take a look at his tweet here.

Taking a hilarious dig at the trolls and taking a stand on the AIB’s FIR controversy, his post has grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Here are some reactions to his tweet:

Dog filter for lyf! 😂 Awesome sir. You are the game. — Keerthi (@realkeerthi) July 15, 2017

Pls try cow filter too! That would be more hilarious. 😊👍 — Keerthi (@realkeerthi) July 15, 2017

You are looking cute sir 😍

Dog is my favorite pet animal 😘 — Meena (@meenabg) July 15, 2017

Earlier, celebrities such as Vishal Dadlani and Vir Das also raised their voice. While music composer Dadlani wrote, “Rape? No action. Murder? No action. Cow-terrorism? No action. Snapchat!??? Immediate FIR! Gotta love India’s kanoon-vyavastha,” the comedian-actor tweeted, “Sigh! I promise you Modi will not be upset by an internet meme. He’s busy. He’s Prime minister of India, not president of America.”

What are your thoughts on the entire issue? Tell us in the comments below.

