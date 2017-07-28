We want Shashi Tharoor’s dictionary: After ‘farrago..’ and ‘webaqoof’ he introduces us to ‘snollygoster’

Did you know this word before? (Source: File Photo) Did you know this word before? (Source: File Photo)

When it comes to throwing random words our way, only Shashi Tharoor can give the Oxford dictionary legit competition. So much so, a quick look through his Twitter accounts is probably all you’d need for some English lessons. The MP from Kerala’s Thiruvanthapuram is also an active social media personality with a massive following, and for a good reason. His famous tweet, “Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalst(sic)” responding to a broadcast channel’s allegations of his involvement in the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, left many looking for the dictionary. Now, the MP had another word to teach us.

“Word of the day! — Definition of *snollygoster* US dialect: a shrewd, unprincipled politician; First Known Use: 1845; Most recent use: 26/7/17” he tweeted. While he did not take names, the tweet comes in the backdrop of Nitish Kumar joining hands with the NDA, the alliance he had fought against in the Bihar Assembly elections in 2015.

Earlier, Tharoor shared the word ‘webaqoof’ from the Urban dictionary, again taking a sarcastic dig at people who would believe anything that comes their way without checking its authenticity and facts. He tweeted “New Hinglish 21st century dictionary: *Webaqoof*: “one who believes every claim or allegation on the internet & social media must be true”.

Of course, it was a laugh riot on the Internet after his post. Check out some of the reactions here.

Just retweeting and I feel like I’ve earned my Wren N Martin Medal. — BeeGorgeous (@BeeGorgeous3) July 27, 2017

Following you will help me crack CAT with 100 percentile in English. pic.twitter.com/uOoFpwAxke — just_another_indian (@justanotherind3) July 27, 2017

Google is busy searching the meaning of ‘Snollygoster’ ?????? — Kabir Khan (@Kabir_TheOne) July 27, 2017

Ab yeah Naya farrago le aaye — Jaydeep Sinh Jhala (@jaydeep_jhala) July 27, 2017

Thank you for enriching our vocabulary Sir???? — Jaishree (@top_gun55) July 27, 2017

