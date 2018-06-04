WATCH: After teaching English on Twitter, Shashi Tharoor quotes Ghalib’s shayaris on stage

Shashi Tharoor, the English teacher or Tharoor, the shayar, whom do you bet your money on? (Source: Dr Shashi Tharoor Official/YouTube) Shashi Tharoor, the English teacher or Tharoor, the shayar, whom do you bet your money on? (Source: Dr Shashi Tharoor Official/YouTube)

Shashi Tharoor’s command over the English language is now common knowledge for many, especially on Twitter. The Congress leader has often taken to his account on the micro-blogging site and introduced lesser-known words to his followers. While that got many wondering if Tharoor was just as fluent in Hindi, he took a vocabulary test, after being challenged by independent journalist Akash Banerjee and got him to define table tennis in shuddh Hindi. While that was an impressive performance in itself, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram recently shared a video of him reciting Ghalib’s shayaris (couplets) in Lucknow recently.

Sharing the clip, he wrote: “Some shayaris I used liberally in my speech to @ProfCong in Lucknow last month… excerpted for those without the time to hear the whole speech.” These are parts of Tharoor’s hour-long speech at an All-India Professionals’ Congress event that took place in April 2018.

Well, in case you are wondering how did that go, we won’t spill the beans. Go, watch the video here for yourself.

Some shayaris I used liberally in my speech to @ProfCong in Lucknow last month… excerpted for those without the time to hear the whole speech http://t.co/98Wi6eR2Yu — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) 3 June 2018

Tharoor, the English teacher or Tharoor, the shayar, whom do you bet your money on? Let us know in the comments’ sectoon below.

