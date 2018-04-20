Shashi Tharoor’s latest ‘word of the day’ gets Twitterati talking

Each time Shashi Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvanathapuram, has tweeted out a new word, people’s gratitude has known no bounds.(Source: Express photo) Each time Shashi Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvanathapuram, has tweeted out a new word, people’s gratitude has known no bounds.(Source: Express photo)

Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter feed has come to have an interesting repository of words in the recent past. And each time the Congress MP from Thiruvanathapuram has tweeted out a new word, people’s gratitude has known no bounds. “Earlier my father used to asked me to learn one new word from the dictionary each day, now he asks me to follow Shashi Tharoor on Twitter,” has been one of the comments under one such new word Tharoor had introduced before. Interestingly, over time he has also chosen to do so with a tinge of humour and satire, especially directed towards today’s politicians. Which is why, his new word, roorback, does not come as a surprise either. He shared it along with its meaning: “A defamatory falsehood published for political effect.” Yes, so if Donald Trump feels victimised by the news, he now has got a new word to describe the publications writing about him. Meanwhile, Tharoor captioned his tweet: “I’ve had to put up with a lot of roorbacks in the last few years.”

I’ve had to put up with a lot of roorbacks in the last few years! pic.twitter.com/WeBl865R81 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 19, 2018

Meanwhile, along with gratitude, this time, people responded with a pun of sorts. They personified the word to suit Tharoor and wrote: “When you revert to a roorback, it is called Tharoorback!” Check out other replies here.

When you revert to a Roorback, its called a, ‘Tharoorback’. — Harihar Goswami (@harihar_goswami) April 19, 2018

Wow, another word learnt today. I’m trying hard to memorize all these… Don’t know how successful in will be but I’m trying.@ShashiTharoor — KilaFateh #INC (@KilaFateh) April 19, 2018

Always grateful for your vocabulary tweets. You are the best! pic.twitter.com/sjCaCv6Xcw — Renuka Nambiar (@RenukaNambiar) April 19, 2018

(Tha)ROOR BACK — Saahil Roomani (@SaahilRoomani) April 19, 2018

And if its done to Mr. @ShashiTharoor, it’s called a “Tharoorback” — suraj menon (@suraj_centaur) April 20, 2018

Thank you sir, great improvement in my vocabulary after following you on twitter — வெண்டைக்காய் (@Vijayarangam2) April 20, 2018

Good that u r telling us the meaning too..So that the Webster site doesn’t crash! #Tharoorians, #Tharoor — मैंAnita (@anitashahakella) April 20, 2018

Did you learn a new word or are you among the few who knew this word already? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd