Friday, April 20, 2018
Shashi Tharoor’s latest ‘word of the day’ gets Twitterati talking

'Earlier my father used to asked me to learn one new word from the dictionary each day, now he asks me to follow Shashi Tharoor on Twitter,' has been one of the comments under one such new word Shashi Tharoor had introduced before.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 20, 2018 11:43:38 am
shashi tharoor, shashi tharoor twitter, shashi tharoor tweets, shashi tharoor new word, shashi tharoor dictionary, shashi tharoor tweets new word, Indian express, indian express news Each time Shashi Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvanathapuram, has tweeted out a new word, people’s gratitude has known no bounds.(Source: Express photo)

Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter feed has come to have an interesting repository of words in the recent past. And each time the Congress MP from Thiruvanathapuram has tweeted out a new word, people’s gratitude has known no bounds. “Earlier my father used to asked me to learn one new word from the dictionary each day, now he asks me to follow Shashi Tharoor on Twitter,” has been one of the comments under one such new word Tharoor had introduced before. Interestingly, over time he has also chosen to do so with a tinge of humour and satire, especially directed towards today’s politicians. Which is why, his new word, roorback, does not come as a surprise either. He shared it along with its meaning: “A defamatory falsehood published for political effect.” Yes, so if Donald Trump feels victimised by the news, he now has got a new word to describe the publications writing about him. Meanwhile, Tharoor captioned his tweet: “I’ve had to put up with a lot of roorbacks in the last few years.”

Meanwhile, along with gratitude, this time, people responded with a pun of sorts. They personified the word to suit Tharoor and wrote: “When you revert to a roorback, it is called Tharoorback!” Check out other replies here.

Did you learn a new word or are you among the few who knew this word already? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

