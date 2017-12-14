Devalued Degree

‘I want my school fees back’: Shashi Tharoor’s tweet has got the Internet rushing to the dictionary, again

For the uninitiated (like us), rodomontade means 'boastful or inflated talk or behaviour'. Tharoor's tweet, which was a response to those who trolls his use of language, probably sent them to the dictionary again.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 14, 2017 11:20 am
Some on the Internet called it the 'word of the month', others thanked him for 'teaching us new words.' (Source: File Photo)
Ever since Shashi Tharoor’s epic Twitter rant against a broadcast channel, referring to it as “Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalst (sic)” went viral, the Internet probably found the English tutor in him. The MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, has often made it a point to throw people off-track with words that would send them dusting the big, old dictionary book or looking up the words on Google. But now, it seems the man has responded to this as well. Addressing the ‘well-meaning people’s obsession with the words he uses, Tharoor took to the Internet to post thus: “To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea i want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!”

Yes, and just like that, in a way that only he can, he decided to introduce a large part of the Internet population to another word — Rodomontade, creating such a whirlwind, that some even contemplated asking for their school fees back!

For the uninitiated (like us), rodomontade means ‘boastful or inflated talk or behaviour’. While some on the Internet called it the ‘word of the month’, others thanked him for ‘teaching us new words.’ Some others realised that they probably missed their GRE preparation after hearing the word, while others declared Tharoor the brand ambassador of the dictionary.

Take a look at some of our favourite responses to the tweet.

First was by a helpful Twitter user who tried to ‘crack the code’ and make life easier for everybody else on the Internet.

Then, this happened.

