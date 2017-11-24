Shashi Tharoor remembers the time the ‘nation still had a sense of humour’, tweets pictures

Shashi Tharoor, though praised for his sense of humour, also gets in trouble for it sometimes. (Source: File Photo/ Shashi Tharoor/Twitter) Shashi Tharoor, though praised for his sense of humour, also gets in trouble for it sometimes. (Source: File Photo/ Shashi Tharoor/Twitter)

Shashi Tharoor and his words are closely followed by people on social media. The former diplomat, being one of the most popular politicians on social media, has taught us new words and impressed us with his wit. However, though his replies are almost always on point, they also land him in trouble sometimes. Only recently, Tharoor’s tweet on Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar landed him in some trouble. His tweet did not go down very well with people on social media, and he apologised within hours.

Now, perhaps lamenting the lack of humour of the nation, he recently tweeted two posters of Air India which he feels were the “greatest” from a time when “the nation still had a sense of humour”. In one of the posters, playing with the name of the brand, it is written, “There is an Air about India”, while in another, there is a sketch of a crew member from the airline, welcoming a woman on board with the words, “Foolishly Yours”. Tharoor shared these two posters and wrote, “Two of the greatest @airindiain posters of the great old days, when the airline was among the world’s best & the nation still had a sense of humour! #airindia.”

This is the tweet.

Two of the greatest @airindiain posters of the great old days, when the airline was among the world’s best & the nation still had a sense of humour! #airindia pic.twitter.com/6OaDSalunC — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 23, 2017

Earlier, tweeting about Chhillar, Tharoor had posted, “What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!” The Congress MP received criticism for this and had apologised saying, “Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i’ve separately praised. Please: Chill!” Later even Chhillar had asked people to take the pun light-heartedly and had written, “Exactly @vineetjaintimes agree with you on this. A girl who has just won the World isn’t going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark. ‘Chillar’ talk is just small change – let’s not forget the ‘chill’ within Chhillar .” Tharoor had also complimented her for this and called her a “class act”

