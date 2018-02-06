Shashi Tharoor opens English classes for 2018 with ‘troglodyte’, responding to BJP MP’s ‘Taj Mahal will be Tej Mandir’ remark

A quick look on the Internet shows the word used by Shashi Tharoor also means a hermit and old-fashioned. (Source: Express File Photo) A quick look on the Internet shows the word used by Shashi Tharoor also means a hermit and old-fashioned. (Source: Express File Photo)

Vinay Katiyar, the founder-president of the Bajrang Dal and an MP of the ruling party, recently stirred up a storm following his remark that the iconic Taj Mahal will soon be renamed as ‘Tej Mandir’. And just when many of us are clicking our tongues and shaking our heads in disapproval of the news, Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to respond to Katiyar’s comment in a way nobody else can. Yes, like Tharoor has, in the past, taken a stand on and against issues and managed to leave us all enlightened by casually slipping in words we mugged up, while preparing for GRE tests, he has managed to come up with a term again. While referring to the BJP MP’s comment, the Thiruvananthapuram MP used the word “troglodytes” in his tweet, responding to a journalist. “We can’t let these troglodytes destroy our country & everything beautiful in it.” he tweeted.

In case you are rushing to figure out what the word means, you can sit back and relax. It means cavemen or people who are deliberately ignorant or choose to be old-fashioned. A quick look on the Internet shows the word also means hermit. We will leave it to you to speculate what Tharoor meant.

We can’t let these troglodytes destroy our country & everything beautiful in it. http://t.co/30TB4lXrrb — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 6, 2018

Nevertheless, it was clearly not a usual day on the Internet, with many thanking Tharoor, albeit for different reasons like, reminding them of the GRE days, for tweeting out Oxford updates and others simply for teaching them a new word. Check out the reactions Tharoor’s tweet garnered, here.

