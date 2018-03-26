Shashi Tharoor’s latest ‘word of the day’ gets Twitter users reminiscing their favourite writers

It did not take much for Shashi Tharoor’s followers to tune in and add value to his tweet by sharing the names of the writers who have given them the feeling of moledro through their writings. EXPRESS PHOTO BY SUBHAM DUTTA. 01.02.13 It did not take much for Shashi Tharoor’s followers to tune in and add value to his tweet by sharing the names of the writers who have given them the feeling of moledro through their writings. EXPRESS PHOTO BY SUBHAM DUTTA. 01.02.13

Shashi Tharoor, known for being at his witty best on Twitter and for often introducing the world to words from the English language that many of us previously had no clue at all about, is back at it again. The Congress MP from Thiruvanthapuram, Kerala, took to Twitter to share a ‘word of the day’ on March 26 and thank you messages have been pouring in to his timeline ever since. He tweeted, “Word of the Day: From The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows: moledro: a feeling of resonant connection with an author or artist you’ll never meet, who may have lived centuries ago & thousands of miles away but can still get inside your head & leave behind morsels of their experience.”

It did not take much for his followers to tune in and add value to his tweet by sharing the names of the writers who have given them the feeling of moledro through their writings. Tharoor, on his part, shared the word from The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows, a website and a YouTube channel run by John Koenig, who comes up with neologisms that define emotions and feelings that cannot be generally described. Interesting, isn’t it?

Word of the Day: From The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows:

moledro:

a feeling of resonant connection with an author or artist you’ll never meet, who may have lived centuries ago & thousands of miles away but can still get inside your head & leave behind morsels of their experience — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 25, 2018

Here is how his mini-English vocabulary class for the day got Twitterati chatting up.

One such word every night, our vocab will definitely improve…😆 — A_Man (@amaan_ullah001) March 25, 2018

Somerset Maugham for example 😃 — Jaini (@IchbinUjjaini) March 26, 2018

Sir Francis Bacon and D H Lawrence and I can go on🙏🙏 Back home Munshi Premchand , O V Vijayan , and Mahakavi Changampuzha . Yes Ghalib and Firaq Ghorakhpiri too🙏🙏🙏🙏. — Shashi Menon (@cherukote) March 25, 2018

Wilbur Smith has done moledro to me then 😊 — Anthony Balraj (@jabalraj) March 26, 2018

A softly beautiful word to end a beautiful weekend #wordsmith — Tori R (@RealToriRoy) March 26, 2018

First I need to find what does “morsels” means :P .. — Prashant Londhe (@prashantdl7) March 26, 2018

#PearlBuck is the the writer with whom I have this connection! — Kunal Manusmare (@storieskecher) March 26, 2018

Sir, You’ll be a moledro for future generations thousands year down the line. Lots of love. — Chandan Kushwah (@chandu3110) March 26, 2018

Tolstoy in “Anna Karenina” did that to me! — Husna.M (@authorhusna) March 26, 2018

Moledro is a very maudlin thought early Monday morning ……closest I could connect would be Jane Austin , Emily Bronte , Charles Dickens …. — Gayathri Pradeep (@gayathripradeep) March 26, 2018

Do you feel enlightened after your dose from the ‘Tharooraurus‘ today? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

