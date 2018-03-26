Presents Latest News

Shashi Tharoor’s latest ‘word of the day’ gets Twitter users reminiscing their favourite writers

Shashi Tharoor, author and Congress MP from Thiruvanthapuram, Kerala, took to Twitter to share a 'word of the day' on March 26 and messages of gratitude 'for improving our vocabulary' have been pouring in to his timeline ever since.

Written by Soumya Mathew | New Delhi | Published: March 26, 2018 11:29 am
shashi tharoor, shashi tharoor tweets, shashi tharoor new words, shashi tharoor english, shashi tharoor english vocabulary, shashi tharoor word of the day,shashi tharoor moledro, shashi tharoor moledro meaning, moledro meaning, Indian Express, Indian Express News It did not take much for Shashi Tharoor’s followers to tune in and add value to his tweet by sharing the names of the writers who have given them the feeling of moledro through their writings. EXPRESS PHOTO BY SUBHAM DUTTA. 01.02.13

Shashi Tharoor, known for being at his witty best on Twitter and for often introducing the world to words from the English language that many of us previously had no clue at all about, is back at it again. The Congress MP from Thiruvanthapuram, Kerala, took to Twitter to share a ‘word of the day’ on March 26 and thank you messages have been pouring in to his timeline ever since. He tweeted, “Word of the Day: From The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows: moledro: a feeling of resonant connection with an author or artist you’ll never meet, who may have lived centuries ago & thousands of miles away but can still get inside your head & leave behind morsels of their experience.”

It did not take much for his followers to tune in and add value to his tweet by sharing the names of the writers who have given them the feeling of moledro through their writings. Tharoor, on his part, shared the word from The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows, a website and a YouTube channel run by John Koenig, who comes up with neologisms that define emotions and feelings that cannot be generally described.  Interesting, isn’t it?

Here is how his mini-English vocabulary class for the day got Twitterati chatting up.

Do you feel enlightened after your dose from the ‘Tharooraurus‘ today? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

