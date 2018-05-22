Here is why Shashi Tharoor ‘felt a pang of envy’ after his visit to Malaysian Parliament

Shashi Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, was quick to take to the micro-blogging site with pictures form his visit to the Malaysian Parliament. (Source; Shashi Tharoor/Twitter) Shashi Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, was quick to take to the micro-blogging site with pictures form his visit to the Malaysian Parliament. (Source; Shashi Tharoor/Twitter)

Shashi Tharoor, known for the fascinaing words that keep tumbling out of his Twitter lexicon, was at the Parliament of Malaysia recently. The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram was quick to take to the micro-blogging site with pictures from his visit, given how social media-savvy he is. Along with the pictures of him posing in front of the tall, majestic parliament building and standing inside it, Tharoor also posted why he was, at the end of the day, a jealous man.

While describing the amenities available inside the chamber of the Lower House, Tharoor also drew a comparison with the facilities provided (or not) to the MPs sitting in the Lok Sabha of our Parliament. He wrote thus: “Visited the Malaysian Parliament &entered the empty chamber of the Lower House. Felt a pang of envy: Each MP has their own nameplate, plush leather swivel chair, laptop&mike. We in the LokSabha sit crammed on benches w/no leg room to stand, let alone swivel. Time for an upgrade!” Yes, it is not just you and I who have problems with our workplace ambiance. Turns out, MPs like Tharoor are no different.

This is his tweet.

Visited the Malaysian Parliament &entered the empty chamber of the Lower House. Felt a pang of envy: Each MP has their own nameplate, plush leather swivel chair, laptop&mike. We in the LokSabha sit crammed on benches w/no leg room to stand, let alone swivel. Time for an upgrade! pic.twitter.com/mfhjEpsqe7 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 22, 2018

Well, for all you know, less leg room is what is probably keeping our favourite cricketer Sachin Tendulkar away from the Parliament. So do you all agree for an upgrade? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

