Shashi Tharoor apologises for using Buddha’s photo on Mahavir Jayanti wish after getting trolled

Shashi Tharoor apologised for using Buddha’s picture while wishing Mahavir Jayanti. (Source: PTI) Shashi Tharoor apologised for using Buddha’s picture while wishing Mahavir Jayanti. (Source: PTI)

The fame of Shashi Tharoor’s tweets need no retelling. The author and politician has taught mere mortals new words, enhanced our vocabulary and even responded to marriage proposals through his tweets. One cannot and generally does not ignore Tharoor’s tweet. Thus when he took to Twitter to wish people on Mahavir Jayanti and used Gautam Buddha’s picture instead, it too did not get unnoticed. While he did apologise, people on social media can be harsh and in no time he was trolled. After tweeting the picture, Tharoor without removing the tweet, provided a source for the picture and wrote, “Authentic, accepted alternatives most welcome. At least, thanks to my apparent error, a lot more people are tweeting on Mahavira than they would otherwise have!”

People on social media were on a roll after that. Some shared Hitler’s photo and wrote Happy Birthday Charlie Chaplin, while another, sharing Johnny Lever’s photo wrote, “Happy Birthday to Michael Jackson”. While one user wrote, “This is farrago of lies,” another wrote, “When you get confused between Royal Challenge VS Royal Stag”

Tharoor quickly apologised for the error.

Here’s the source for my picture: http://t.co/OrNVaFsJqd

Authentic, accepted alternatives most welcome. At least, thanks to my apparent error, a lot more people are tweeting on Mahavira than they would otherwise have! http://t.co/vYHNgeeY22 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 29, 2018

But people on social media can be unforgiving at times. Here are some of the reactions.

Happy Birthday to Michael Jackson pic.twitter.com/nEIzCmVNHO — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) March 29, 2018

Here is Steve Jobs, ex CEO of Microsoft pic.twitter.com/85BL7HZMhc — Vellaku Ennai (@VellakuE) March 29, 2018

Happy birthday to Charlie Chaplin pic.twitter.com/nuVtOTBrS5 — Squint Neon (@squintneon) March 29, 2018

This is farrago of lies — Aravind Shetty (@ShettyAravind) March 29, 2018

When you get confused between Royal Challenge VS Royal Stag #MahavirJayanti pic.twitter.com/qgYOp3s13L — Pallavi Ghose (@TrollPallaviINC) March 29, 2018

Recently Tharoor shared latest ‘word of the day’ and people on social media remembered their favourite writers. He tweeted, “Word of the Day: From The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows: moledro: a feeling of resonant connection with an author or artist you’ll never meet, who may have lived centuries ago & thousands of miles away but can still get inside your head & leave behind morsels of their experience.”

