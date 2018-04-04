Shashi Tharoor tweet-ictionary: Here’s today’s word-lesson, described with a pinch of salt

The latest offering from the Tharoorosaurus is here, and with a pinch of salt. (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) The latest offering from the Tharoorosaurus is here, and with a pinch of salt. (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Shashi Tharoor, known for his interesting choice of words and ever-improving our English vocabulary, is back with a ‘word of the day’. Tharoor’s heavy-weight tweet attack on a leading channel went viral last year after it aired defamatory attacks on the Thiruvanthapuram Congress MP. Ever since, Internet users often find themselves coming up with hilarious variations of “Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist.” But while you look that up, here’s the latest offering from Tharoorosaurus — ‘Lethologica’, the inability to recall a particular word or name.

But that’s not the only catch here.

Tharoor chose to describe the word, dashing it with his signature cheekiness. Captioning the picture of the word and its meaning, he wrote: “Something we all suffer from (especially when describing our political opponents!)” In case you are wondering whom was he referring to, well, we are doing the same. But the one unrelated incident ‘Lethologica’, quite ironically reminds us of is, when Boris Johnson, Britain’s foreign secretary, was slammed for his sexist remarks by House of Commons’ speaker after he referred to Emily Thornberry, a Labour Party politician, as “the Baroness, whatever it is. I can’t remember what it is.” He later called her “Lady Nugee” after the name of her husband, while Thornberry goes by her maiden name.

This is Tharoor’s tweet.

Something we all suffer from (especially when describing our political opponents!) pic.twitter.com/rMoUj9Mji9 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 4, 2018

Meanwhile, this is how Twitter reacted.

Im pretty sure im going to have Lethologica of the word Lethologica — Mumin (@mumin300) April 4, 2018

Aah! So all these while I thought I was slipping into Alzheimer’s, I had lethologica! Phew! — Indranil Roy (@IndranilRoy) April 4, 2018

If you are posting vocabulary everyday, I’ll sell my oxford dictionary. :) — Akash Dugam (@Akash_Dugam) April 4, 2018

😂😂😂haha…true

Thanks God I can call myself a lethologic …happens with me most of the times — Divya Das (@divyadas_25) April 4, 2018

Nah. All politicians know what Exactly to call your political opponents 😂 it’s just rude to say it out aloud. And some words are just not in the dictionary. — Shivaani (@mcshivanisen) April 4, 2018

….I was waiting for this word to describe my problem..Thanks. — Pradeep Kumar T K (@Pradeep_tk) April 4, 2018

Lethal lack of political logic – as rampant in current Indian political circles. — Abhijeet Pratap (@Cheshnotes) April 4, 2018

Tag anybody you know suffering from ‘lethologica’ in the comments’ section below.

