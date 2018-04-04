Presents Latest News

Shashi Tharoor tweet-ictionary: Here’s today’s word-lesson, described with a pinch of salt

Shashi Tharoor described the latest offing from the Tharoorosaurus as 'Something we all suffer from (especially when describing our political opponents!)' And it reminds us of Britain's foreign secretary, who was slammed for his sexist remarks on a Labour Party female politician.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 4, 2018 7:08:20 pm
shashi tharoor, shashi tharoor Twitter, shashi tharoor new words, shashi tharoor lethologica, shashi tharoor twitter words, shashi tharoor english, shashi tharoor english vocabulary, shashi tharoor books, shashi tharoor dictionary, Indian Express, Indian Express News The latest offering from the Tharoorosaurus is here, and with a pinch of salt. (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)
Related News

Shashi Tharoor, known for his interesting choice of words and ever-improving our English vocabulary, is back with a ‘word of the day’. Tharoor’s heavy-weight tweet attack on a leading channel went viral last year after it aired defamatory attacks on the Thiruvanthapuram Congress MP. Ever since, Internet users often find themselves coming up with hilarious variations of “Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist.” But while you look that up, here’s the latest offering from Tharoorosaurus — ‘Lethologica’, the inability to recall a particular word or name.

But that’s not the only catch here.

Tharoor chose to describe the word, dashing it with his signature cheekiness. Captioning the picture of the word and its meaning, he wrote: “Something we all suffer from (especially when describing our political opponents!)” In case you are wondering whom was he referring to, well, we are doing the same. But the one unrelated incident ‘Lethologica’, quite ironically reminds us of is, when Boris Johnson, Britain’s foreign secretary, was slammed for his sexist remarks by House of Commons’ speaker after he referred to Emily Thornberry, a Labour Party politician, as “the Baroness, whatever it is. I can’t remember what it is.” He later called her “Lady Nugee” after the name of her husband, while Thornberry goes by her maiden name.

This is Tharoor’s tweet.

Meanwhile, this is how Twitter reacted.

Tag anybody you know suffering from ‘lethologica’ in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Apr 04: Latest News