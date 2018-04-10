Presents Latest News
  • Two birds with one stone: Shashi Tharoor’s latest word is also a name for a common condition many Netizens are suffering from

Two birds with one stone: Shashi Tharoor’s latest word is also a name for a common condition many Netizens are suffering from

Known for generously dabbing his opinions and arguments with choice words from the English dictionary (remember, farrago, snollygoster, among others?), Shashi Tharoor, has now shared yet another word — lalochezia.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 10, 2018 10:21:10 am
The excitement on learning a new word from ‘Shashi Tharoor’s tweet-ictionary’ was palpable, as gratitude and tongue-in-cheek humour filled up the comments’ section under the MP’s tweet. (Express Archive)

Shashi Tharoor, known for his fascinating lexicon, has shared yet another word with the Tweeple. Known for generously dabbing his opinions and arguments with choice words from the English dictionary (remember, farrago, snollygoster, among others?), the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, has now shared yet another word — lalochezia. With this, interestingly, he also gives a name to a condition that a lot of people using the Internet seem to be going through. Lalochezia is the emotional relief that is gained by using indecent or vulgar language, according to dictionary.com. Tharoor shared this useful tidbit with the caption: “Every day, I encounter on @Twitter people suffering from lalochezia! All too often they direct their suffering at me & others who support my beliefs….”

Shortly after, the excitement on learning a new word from ‘Tharoor’s tweet-ictionary’ was palpable as gratitude and tongue-in-cheek humour filled up the comments’ section under the MP’s tweet.

ALSO READ | Shashi Tharoor tweet-ictionary: Here’s today’s word-lesson, described with a pinch of salt

Check out some of the responses his tweet garnered thereafter.

Know anybody suffering from lalochezia?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 10: Latest News