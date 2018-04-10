Two birds with one stone: Shashi Tharoor’s latest word is also a name for a common condition many Netizens are suffering from

The excitement on learning a new word from ‘Shashi Tharoor’s tweet-ictionary’ was palpable, as gratitude and tongue-in-cheek humour filled up the comments’ section under the MP’s tweet. (Express Archive) The excitement on learning a new word from ‘Shashi Tharoor’s tweet-ictionary’ was palpable, as gratitude and tongue-in-cheek humour filled up the comments’ section under the MP’s tweet. (Express Archive)

Shashi Tharoor, known for his fascinating lexicon, has shared yet another word with the Tweeple. Known for generously dabbing his opinions and arguments with choice words from the English dictionary (remember, farrago, snollygoster, among others?), the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, has now shared yet another word — lalochezia. With this, interestingly, he also gives a name to a condition that a lot of people using the Internet seem to be going through. Lalochezia is the emotional relief that is gained by using indecent or vulgar language, according to dictionary.com. Tharoor shared this useful tidbit with the caption: “Every day, I encounter on @Twitter people suffering from lalochezia! All too often they direct their suffering at me & others who support my beliefs….”

Shortly after, the excitement on learning a new word from ‘Tharoor’s tweet-ictionary’ was palpable as gratitude and tongue-in-cheek humour filled up the comments’ section under the MP’s tweet.

Every day, I encounter on @Twitter people suffering from lalochezia! All too often they direct their suffering at me & others who support my beliefs…. pic.twitter.com/7h0htfD7Qk — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 9, 2018

Check out some of the responses his tweet garnered thereafter.

Thankyou for for sharing the definition along with the word! it really helped — Akshay Shah (@Akshays1105) April 9, 2018

Thanks sir for giving this meaning otherwise I will going to search in Google thanks for saving time@shashitharoor — Srinivas Rb (@rb_srinivas) April 10, 2018

Dad in 90s: Dictionary se ek word roz yaad kara karo for vocabulary. Dad in 2018: Shashi Tharoor ko Twitter pe follow karo for vocabulary. — Harihar Goswami (@harihar_goswami) April 10, 2018

Haha. Good one! — Arunima (@Arunima24370610) April 9, 2018

Hahaha thanks fr enlighting us with such an useful word??! — Jahangir (@Jshipponian) April 10, 2018

Thank you Sir. By posting the dictionary pic of word “lalochezia”, you saved your followers from trouble of searching the internet ??. Finally you understood that you are in India. Just to write this word again, I had to see your tweet 5 times ??. India loves your tweets, sir. — Mukesh Sharma (@msharmaind) April 10, 2018

Do you take “Dictionary” with your breakfast? With one word a day, you enrich our limited “shabdkhos” !! — Abhi (@abhinavsahay) April 10, 2018

Know anybody suffering from lalochezia?

