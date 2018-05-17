When Shashi Tharoor narrated the tale of Jallianwala Bagh, an Englishman came to him; here’s what happened next

Shashi Thaoor was telling a 7-minute “true story” at the opening gala of the Auckland Writers Festival. (Source: Express Photo) Shashi Thaoor was telling a 7-minute “true story” at the opening gala of the Auckland Writers Festival. (Source: Express Photo)

Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter account is a great source of learning for many. More often not, the Congress MP from Thiruvanathapuram tweets words that can enhance one’s vocabulary. What’s more, he even coins new words at times — remember Tharoorosaurus Rex? This time, however, he shared a heartwarming incident that is winning hearts on social media.

Tharoor, who has seldom minced words about the damage caused by the British before Independence, narrated the heart wrenching story of the Jallianwala Bagh during the opening gala of the on-going Aukland Writers Festival. Later, an Englishman came to him during the book signing and pressed a note into his hand that read, “I am British born and I am sorry.”

ALSO READ | Shashi Tharoor’s latest ‘word of the day’ gets Twitterati talking

Tharoor shared the picture of the note and wrote, “When selected authors were invited to tell a 7-minute “true story” at the opening gala of the #aucklandwritersfestival, I told the story of Jallianwallah Bagh. An Englishman came up afterwards at the book signing and pressed this note into my hand.”

Read his tweet here.

When selected authors were invited to tell a 7-minute “true story” at the opening gala of the #aucklandwritersfestival, I told the story of Jallianwallah Bagh. An Englishman came up afterwards at the book signing and pressed this note into my hand. pic.twitter.com/TFBUc1GSqD — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 17, 2018

ALSO READ | Shashi Tharoor’s latest word also name for a common condition many Netizens suffer from

This incident and the picture has touched many hearts on social media. While one wrote, “I’m touched. It was so thoughtful of you to tell Jwb story. Relevant to the gathering. I wish to convey my appreciation to the gentleman for his sensitivity,” another one wrote, “That story would bring goose bumps to anyone! And we have to give you this that you are really good speaker and a story teller!! And that man was sensitive enough to realise the pain.”

ALSO READ | Shashi Tharoor’s vocabulary lesson or a ‘masterclass in smart trolling’?

Read a few more tweets floating around on the micro-blogging site here.

I’m touched. It was so thoughtful of you to tell Jwb story. Relevant to the gathering. I wish to convey my appreciation to the gentleman for his sensitivity. — Prakash Rao (@prakashrao26) May 17, 2018

touching — Jaini (@IchbinUjjaini) May 17, 2018

That story would bring goose bumps to anyone! And we have to give you this that you are really good speaker and a story teller!! And that man was sensitive enough to realise the pain. — PrettyParu (@Pretty_Paru) May 17, 2018

A good deed…shows the mind set and good heart 🙏🙏 — Mr. Tanwar® (@ArpitTanwar) May 17, 2018

I appreciate the courage of this Britisher felling sorry for the deeds of his ancestors. — ARVIND PACHAURI (@arvindpachauri) May 17, 2018

What did you think of Shashi Tharoor’s story? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd