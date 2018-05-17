When Shashi Tharoor narrated the tale of Jallianwala Bagh, an Englishman came to him; here’s what happened next

Follow Us:
Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel
Tharoor, who has seldom minced words about the damage caused by the British before Independence, narrated the heart wrenching story of the Jallianwala Bagh at the Auckland Writers Festival.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 17, 2018 6:34:37 pm
Shashi Tharoor, shashi tharoor tweets, shashi tharoor auckland writer festival, shashi tharoor jallianwala bagh, indian express, indian express news Shashi Thaoor was telling a 7-minute “true story” at the opening gala of the Auckland Writers Festival. (Source: Express Photo)
Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter account is a great source of learning for many. More often not, the Congress MP from Thiruvanathapuram tweets words that can enhance one’s vocabulary. What’s more, he even coins new words at times — remember Tharoorosaurus Rex? This time, however, he shared a heartwarming incident that is winning hearts on social media.

Tharoor, who has seldom minced words about the damage caused by the British before Independence, narrated the heart wrenching story of the Jallianwala Bagh during the opening gala of the on-going Aukland Writers Festival. Later, an Englishman came to him during the book signing and pressed a note into his hand that read, “I am British born and I am sorry.”

Tharoor shared the picture of the note and wrote, “When selected authors were invited to tell a 7-minute “true story” at the opening gala of the #aucklandwritersfestival, I told the story of Jallianwallah Bagh. An Englishman came up afterwards at the book signing and pressed this note into my hand.”

This incident and the picture has touched many hearts on social media. While one wrote, “I’m touched. It was so thoughtful of you to tell Jwb story. Relevant to the gathering. I wish to convey my appreciation to the gentleman for his sensitivity,” another one wrote, “That story would bring goose bumps to anyone! And we have to give you this that you are really good speaker and a story teller!! And that man was sensitive enough to realise the pain.”

What did you think of Shashi Tharoor’s story? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

