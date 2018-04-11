Shashi Tharoor’s vocabulary lesson or a ‘masterclass in smart trolling’?

Interestingly, while Shashi Tharoor very well could be the reason behind improving many people’s vocabulary on the Internet, Tharoor has managed to do that, more often than not, by cleverly taking a dig at the politicians. (Source: Express Photo) Interestingly, while Shashi Tharoor very well could be the reason behind improving many people’s vocabulary on the Internet, Tharoor has managed to do that, more often than not, by cleverly taking a dig at the politicians. (Source: Express Photo)

Shashi Tharoor must be a busy man but when it comes to introducing most of the Internet junta to a new word almost each day, the Congress MP seems to have become generous than ever. Even as many are probably still learning to pronounce and spell lalochezia, the word for emotional relief that one gets from saying profanity that Tharoor tweeted out on April 10, he managed to share just another word from the ‘Tharoorosaurus’. And it is glibido, which means “all talk and no action” that Tharoor has now shared as a quick “mid week vocabulary lesson”. Taking a dig at political leaders around us, he tweeted: ‘For a mid-week vocabulary boost: our Government leaders suffer from high “Glibido”: All talk and no action’.

This is his tweet.

For a mid-week vocabulary boost: our Government leaders suffer from high “Glibido”: All talk and no action — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 11, 2018

And the messages of gratitude have already started pouring in.

Now I have Tharoorus dictionary 😀 Who needs Oxford? — Vishal (@ranveer_78) April 11, 2018

I’m intrigued — Shiva Saran (@YusCube) April 11, 2018

My Tharoorian dictionary acquires more words by the day — Kirty Kochar (@KirtyKochar) April 11, 2018

Interestingly, while he very well could be the reason behind improving many people’s vocabulary on the Internet, Tharoor has managed to do that, more often than not, by cleverly taking a dig at the politicians. From snollygoster to lalochezia, Tharoor’s Twitter English lessons could as well double up as ‘two-ended swords’. What do you think?

