‘Typical Kerala’ — Shashi Tharoor’s witty Facebook commentary on ‘the most secular picture of recent times’ is going viral

When it comes to making a commentary on socio-political issues, Shashi Tharoor is known to mince no words. From calling out “exasperating farrago of distortions” to joining the Twitter tribe in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 excitement, Tharoor wields an active presence on social media. This time, the MP from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram took to Facebook to post what many of you will agree is the ‘most secular’ picture you have seen in recent times.

Tharoor posted a photo in which he is seen talking to a man clad in saffron. There are about three Muslim men in the picture, sitting right under a board that reads Y.M.C.A (Yopung Men’s Christian Association). With the caption “Typical Kerala: I am talking to a Swami after addressing a Muslim Jamaat meeting at the YMCA!”, he uploaded the photo, which thereafter garnered huge attention on the Internet.

The picture essentially shows people from the Hindu and Muslim communities coming under the roof of a Christian organisation — thus sending a message of secularism and unity.

Many Facebook users loved the message the MP was probably trying to send across. This reminds me of Usha Chechis song ” Ente Keralam Ethra Sundaram”,”The India that must be reclaimed”, “Our religion is humanity and religions are means to reach there”, are some of the comments his Facebook post garnered, in no time.

