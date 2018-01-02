Top News

Suhel Seth catches Shashi Tharoor’s grammatical mistake, and Twitterati can’t get enough of it

Shashi Tharoor's grammatical mistake gets caught on Twitter, and Twitterati won't let this typo slide as they pull his leg.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 2, 2018 7:04 pm
Shashi Tharoor, Shashi Tharoor funny tweets, Shashi Tharoor memes, Suhel Seth 2018 starts with a grammatical mistake by Shashi Tharoor. Yikes! (Source: File Photos)
Related News

When it comes to Twitter presence in the year 2017, English tutor Shashi Tharoor is not a name to be missed. His vocabulary and treasure trove of words have time and again had people rush to the dictionary almost every time he tweeted something. So great was the expectation that if Tweeple was spared of that trip to the ‘word bank’, like his Christmas wish tweet, it created headlines thanks to the disappointment of the academician-politician’s fan following.

But then, sometimes, even the best slip, and that’s what happened when the Thiruvananthapuram MP expressed his delight at having 20,000 live viewers on a Facebook Live on New Year’s Day. “Delighted to have 20,000 live viewers for my #FacebookLive at lunchtime on New Year’s Day! Those whom missed it can view it at leisure on….” he tweeted.

Well, a Tharoor tweets are usually impeccable, but this was not one of those times, and his typo has Twitterati up in arms, especially a seemingly gleeful Suhel Seth, who didn’t waste much time in correcting the Congress party member. “Happy New Year. And those ‘who’ missed it😂😂😂🙏🙏🙏 or those ‘of’ whom…🙏🙏🙏,” Seth tweeted in response to the politician’s tweet.

What happened next was not surprising as Netizens, including singer Adnan Sami,lauded Seth’s keen observation skills for something that is ‘so rare and significant’. Check out some of the reactions here.

 

Although Seth has won this round with flying colours, we should not underestimate the power of ‘Tharooraurus’. He will definitely come back with a bang. Either way, it will be a win-win situation for us.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 02: Latest News