Suhel Seth catches Shashi Tharoor’s grammatical mistake, and Twitterati can’t get enough of it

2018 starts with a grammatical mistake by Shashi Tharoor. Yikes! (Source: File Photos) 2018 starts with a grammatical mistake by Shashi Tharoor. Yikes! (Source: File Photos)

When it comes to Twitter presence in the year 2017, English tutor Shashi Tharoor is not a name to be missed. His vocabulary and treasure trove of words have time and again had people rush to the dictionary almost every time he tweeted something. So great was the expectation that if Tweeple was spared of that trip to the ‘word bank’, like his Christmas wish tweet, it created headlines thanks to the disappointment of the academician-politician’s fan following.

But then, sometimes, even the best slip, and that’s what happened when the Thiruvananthapuram MP expressed his delight at having 20,000 live viewers on a Facebook Live on New Year’s Day. “Delighted to have 20,000 live viewers for my #FacebookLive at lunchtime on New Year’s Day! Those whom missed it can view it at leisure on….” he tweeted.

Delighted to have 20,000 live viewers for my #FacebookLive at lunchtime on New Year’s Day! Those whom missed it can view it at leisure on http://t.co/z3MGd0mvtg @facebook — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 1, 2018

Well, a Tharoor tweets are usually impeccable, but this was not one of those times, and his typo has Twitterati up in arms, especially a seemingly gleeful Suhel Seth, who didn’t waste much time in correcting the Congress party member. “Happy New Year. And those ‘who’ missed it😂😂😂🙏🙏🙏 or those ‘of’ whom…🙏🙏🙏,” Seth tweeted in response to the politician’s tweet.

Happy New Year. And those ‘who’ missed it😂😂😂🙏🙏🙏 or those ‘of’ whom…🙏🙏🙏 http://t.co/WvrjAf4JdA — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) January 1, 2018

What happened next was not surprising as Netizens, including singer Adnan Sami,lauded Seth’s keen observation skills for something that is ‘so rare and significant’. Check out some of the reactions here.

Slam dunk!👊😂 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 1, 2018

This will go down in history. Someone correcting Tharoorian English is the rarest sight. — Tarun Khanna (@Tarun_Khannaa) January 1, 2018

Oh to be a Tharoor typo, so rare so so significant. — Shilpa Rathnam (@shilparathnam) January 1, 2018

Tharoorian english is a thing now… — Aparna Mudi (@AparnaMudi) January 1, 2018

Good beginning to 2018. Suhel Seth teaching English to @ShashiTharoor — Ocean (@MedicinePoint) January 1, 2018

As always merciless. Enjoy the mayhem. I enjoy the fun.😜 — BK Agarwala (@bka_bk) January 1, 2018

Look who got sharp claws after his trip to Corbett….!!! — Shatakshi (@shatakshi_1) January 1, 2018

This reminds me of Shoaib Akhtar bowling a yorker to Sachin……clean bowled. — Ramesh P (@rameshpill77) January 1, 2018

You‘ve taken the plunge to a different level in the new year 2018 by challenging the English of non other than @ShashiTharoor 😃😂

Wish all a very Happy, Healthy, Successful, Bright & Peaceful New Year 2018 🎊🎉🍻! — Navdeep Mahajan (@navdeepmahajan) January 1, 2018

Finally there is someone who has not only understood but found mistake in Dr Tharoor’s english 😂🤣😂🤣🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — C M Sharma (@CMSharmaG) January 1, 2018

2017.Teaching the beginners. 2018 Teaching the Masters. — bhuwan (@Bhuwanfulara) January 1, 2018

Can’t imagine that shashi tharoor can be corrected in english — Rakesh Kumar (@RakeshK35201130) January 1, 2018

It is true 😂. Happy New Year. pic.twitter.com/fWeZ7SBXEf — Malwan (@doltasur) January 1, 2018

Although Seth has won this round with flying colours, we should not underestimate the power of ‘Tharooraurus’. He will definitely come back with a bang. Either way, it will be a win-win situation for us.

