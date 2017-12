People on social media, clearly, are obssessed with Shashi Tharoor and his words. (Source: Shashi Tharoor/Twitter) People on social media, clearly, are obssessed with Shashi Tharoor and his words. (Source: Shashi Tharoor/Twitter)

Shashi Tharoor’s verbose tweets have, time and again, baffled, impressed and intrigued people on social media and generated some hilarious responses. It would perhaps be safe to say that people on social media are obsessed with Tharoor’s penchant for using eloquent words; something the MP from Thiruvananthapuram is clearly aware of. In fact, he had even posted a tweet addressing it in his own Tharoorian way. But this Christmas, it seems like Tharoor has decided to go easy. His fans, however, are not liking this sudden change.

On December 24, he wished people on social media with a brief message that read, “‘Tis the season to be merry (& for some, to freeze!) Whether you are celebrating amid snow or with cotton balls masquerading as snow, may the festive spirit bring you good cheer at year’s end. But spare a thought for He who was born today to spread love, peace & brotherhood.”

Although his holiday wishes were welcomed, the conspicuous absence of any verbose word caught the attention of people and they are clearly not too pleased with it. While one concerned user tweeted, “I was able to understand everything did you tweet it or your account is hacked?”, another expressed his disappointment saying, “No difficult words, not done. :(”

‘Tis the season to be merry (& for some, to freeze!) Whether you are celebrating amid snow or with cotton balls masquerading as snow, may the festive spirit bring you good cheer at year’s end. But spare a thought for He who was born today to spread love, peace & brotherhood… pic.twitter.com/rSKQm9vo3P — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 24, 2017

No difficult words, not done. :( — Ninad Kharkar (@ninadkharkar) December 24, 2017

Sir this time I didn’t have to check the meaning of masquerading. Merry Christmas sir. — viswanath jagannath (@vishyjagannath) December 24, 2017

I was able to understand everything did you tweet it or your account is hacked? — Chirag Sharma (@chiragsharma09) December 24, 2017

Sir, 2-4 words of the day bhi daal do pilizzz🙏 😊😊 — Neech Guy (@Hidden_Humor) December 24, 2017

Sir, gift us new English words on Christmas. — तोड़ डाल साहब (@mohibis009) December 24, 2017

Where’s my word of the day? — Megha (@megzie0925) December 24, 2017

Some even thought this was Tharoor’s Christmas gift to people on the Internet.

Since it’s Christmas he gave an easy one ‘.masquerade ‘. Season Greetings!👍 — Anamika Thomas (@anamika_thomas) December 24, 2017

