Shashi Tharoor drops ‘Mitron’ joke on Twitter; many including Anupam Kher are not amused

How a WhatsApp forward stirred up Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 6, 2017 7:05 pm
shashi tharoor, shashi tharoor twitter, shashi tharoor tweet modi, narendra modi, anupam kher, shashi tharoor anupam kher battle, indian express, indian express trending, trending in india Actor Anupam Kher’ too replied to the Congress leader, after which Twitterati went ahead with their own versions of the joke. (Source: File Photo)

We have often come across people sharing jokes and having a hearty laugh over them on Twitter. It seems Shashi Tharoor too, probably must have intended to just share a WhatsApp forward with his followers, but the joke soon went viral garnering strong reactions from many Twitter users. Actor Anupam Kher too replied to the Congress leader, after which Twitterati went ahead with their own versions of the joke.

So, on March 5, Tharoor tweeted this : “From WhatsApp: Little girl asks Dad,”Do all fairy tales begin with the words ‘once upon a time’?Dad:”No.These days they begin with’Mitron” — what seems an obvious jibe on PM Narendra Modi and his infamous way of addressing the people. Kher was quick to notice the tweet and didn’t spare thoughts or mince words when he replied — “From WhatApp: Little girl asks Dad,” What’s the best description of ‘once upon a time’? Dad: ‘Congress’ Party!!!

Twitter users, who were quick to notice Anupam Kher’s ‘not-so-subtle’ jibe, couldn’t stay away from getting involved. Here are some of their versions of the ‘From WhatsApp’ joke.

