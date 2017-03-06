Shashi Tharoor drops ‘Mitron’ joke on Twitter; many including Anupam Kher are not amused

Actor Anupam Kher’ too replied to the Congress leader, after which Twitterati went ahead with their own versions of the joke. (Source: File Photo) Actor Anupam Kher’ too replied to the Congress leader, after which Twitterati went ahead with their own versions of the joke. (Source: File Photo)

We have often come across people sharing jokes and having a hearty laugh over them on Twitter. It seems Shashi Tharoor too, probably must have intended to just share a WhatsApp forward with his followers, but the joke soon went viral garnering strong reactions from many Twitter users. Actor Anupam Kher too replied to the Congress leader, after which Twitterati went ahead with their own versions of the joke.

ALSO READ | ‘Will make Delhi like London’: Twitterati loses calm after Arvind Kejriwal’s statement

So, on March 5, Tharoor tweeted this : “From WhatsApp: Little girl asks Dad,”Do all fairy tales begin with the words ‘once upon a time’?Dad:”No.These days they begin with’Mitron” — what seems an obvious jibe on PM Narendra Modi and his infamous way of addressing the people. Kher was quick to notice the tweet and didn’t spare thoughts or mince words when he replied — “From WhatApp: Little girl asks Dad,” What’s the best description of ‘once upon a time’? Dad: ‘Congress’ Party!!!

ALSO READ | This PSL commentator’s ‘Maar Dala’ move on the cricket pitch has become a hilarious meme

From WhatsApp: Little girl asks Dad,”Do all fairy tales begin with the words ‘once upon a time’?Dad:”No.These days they begin with’Mitron'” — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 5, 2017

From WhatApp: Little girl asks Dad,” What’s the best description of ‘once upon a time’? Dad: ‘Congress’ Party!!!” http://t.co/LfoN34zQid — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) March 5, 2017

Twitter users, who were quick to notice Anupam Kher’s ‘not-so-subtle’ jibe, couldn’t stay away from getting involved. Here are some of their versions of the ‘From WhatsApp’ joke.

@AnupamPkher

From Whatsapp:Little Sikander asks Dad,”What’s d best description of “once upon a time’?

Dad: “Hair”😭http://t.co/eTTJ8jg3l6 — Nida (@123nida321) March 5, 2017

From WhatsApp: little girl asks dad, ” what’s the best description of savage ?

Dad: @AnupamPkher http://t.co/Psq071J6KV — Paglet_Launda (@LabaadPanti) March 5, 2017

@AnupamPkher @malviyamit @ShashiTharoor From Whatsapp What is the best description of Scam ? .Answer – Congress party — vvk (@varanatvikas) March 5, 2017

From WhatsApp: Little girl asks Dad, Do Alibaba and Chaalis Chor exist?

Dad: Yes Beta they are all in Congress😝 @AnupamPkher @ShashiTharoor — Niraag® S 🇮🇳 (@niraag69) March 6, 2017

From Whatsapp: Little girl asks Dad,” what’s the best description of a “sycophant” ?

Dad: “Anupam Kher” http://t.co/Ler6Sefh34 — Abhay Sinha (@IamAbhi_8) March 5, 2017

@AnupamPkher @ShashiTharoor Nailed it. 😂😂😂😂. Best is that both are from whatsapp and the same girl is there with the same Dad. — Govind kedia (@gautamsonic2001) March 5, 2017

@AnupamPkher@ShashiTharoor From Whatsapp : Band karo yeh bakchodi. Pyaar karo. — Wadi maa di ass © (@DParwana) March 5, 2017

See what else is going viral here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd