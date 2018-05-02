Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Shashi Tharoor thinks this word on Twitter defines 'achhe din' for some; do you agree?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 2, 2018 12:37:06 pm
You probably think that we have a dedicated desk for Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter lexicon now. But what to do? The Congress leader doesn’t stop throwing us off track with his vast knowledge, rich with lesser-known words and their meanings. The Thiruvananthapuram MP, who has by now been declared ‘English tutor of Twitter’ in absolute adulation by many on the Internet, has, in the recent past, posted interesting words (mostly peppered with sarcasm and politically-driven satire). But this time, Tharoor only had a sarcastic jibe to offer, when he saw a word that Sadan Khan has posted on Twitter.

Khan tweeted out the word: ‘sirimiri’, which means a light rain, a fine drizzle. He captioned his tweet thus: “Before 2014 in India:heavy clouds,thunder and lightning. After 2014 in India: Sirimiri” While we would rather not comment on the context of his post, Tharoor spotted Khan’s tweet and had this to say: “Some will no doubt say that is the definition of achhe din!”

This is Khan’s tweet.

This is what Tharoor thought of it.

Netizens, as usual, would not have it without commenting on what the Congress MP had to say. So, here goes some of them.

It is going to be slightly difficult for many, but do you know of any words that are not up Tharoor’s sleeve already? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

