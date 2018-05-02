Shashi Tharoor thinks this word on Twitter defines ‘achhe din’ for some; do you agree?

This time, Shashi Tharoor had a sarcastic jibe to offer, when he saw a word that a Twitter user has posted. (Source; File Photo) This time, Shashi Tharoor had a sarcastic jibe to offer, when he saw a word that a Twitter user has posted. (Source; File Photo)

You probably think that we have a dedicated desk for Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter lexicon now. But what to do? The Congress leader doesn’t stop throwing us off track with his vast knowledge, rich with lesser-known words and their meanings. The Thiruvananthapuram MP, who has by now been declared ‘English tutor of Twitter’ in absolute adulation by many on the Internet, has, in the recent past, posted interesting words (mostly peppered with sarcasm and politically-driven satire). But this time, Tharoor only had a sarcastic jibe to offer, when he saw a word that Sadan Khan has posted on Twitter.

ALSO READ | Shashi Tharoor praises Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally speech with his latest Twitter ‘word of the day’

Khan tweeted out the word: ‘sirimiri’, which means a light rain, a fine drizzle. He captioned his tweet thus: “Before 2014 in India:heavy clouds,thunder and lightning. After 2014 in India: Sirimiri” While we would rather not comment on the context of his post, Tharoor spotted Khan’s tweet and had this to say: “Some will no doubt say that is the definition of achhe din!”

This is Khan’s tweet.

Before 2014 in India

:heavy clouds,thunder and lightning. After 2014 in India

: Sirimiri pic.twitter.com/xFS1mwAR8y — Sadan Khan (@SadanKhan_) May 1, 2018

This is what Tharoor thought of it.

Some will no doubt say that is the definition of achhe din! http://t.co/xMNiOBm3S3 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 1, 2018

Netizens, as usual, would not have it without commenting on what the Congress MP had to say. So, here goes some of them.

This is “ACTUALLY” funny🤣 — Yagebage (@yagebage) May 1, 2018

Haha 😂 good one. — Fatima Ishfaq (@fatima_ishfaq) May 1, 2018

Wait, monsoon is coming!!! — Sunil Bhat (@sunilbhatsrs) May 1, 2018

It is going to be slightly difficult for many, but do you know of any words that are not up Tharoor’s sleeve already? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd