RIP Shashi Kapoor: Mumbai Police’s tribute to the ‘Deewar’ between good and bad amasses praise

As family, friends and fans across the world continue to mourn the death of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor, it is Mumbai Police’s tribute tweet to the actor that has got people talking. While many took to the Internet to offer their condolences and express their grief over the death of the ‘gentleman’ actor, Mumbai Police’s Twitter admin also contributed to the flood of condolence messages on the micro-blogging site with a reference to one of the late actor’s hit films — Deewar — in which he plays the character of Ravi Verma, a police officer. Twitter users, who have always taken well to Mumbai Police’s unconventional tweets, were no different this time either.

Referring to the Padma Bhushan awardee as the ‘Deewar’ between the ‘Good’ and ‘Bad’, the tweet reads thus: “The ‘Deewar’ between the ‘Good’ and ‘Bad’ that shall always stand tall till many generations to come #RIPShashiKapoor”. Along with this, on a still of the handsome actor from the film were the words: ‘Remembering Ravi Verma, the reel life benchmark for an upright policeman #RIPShashiKapoor.’

The ‘Deewar’ between the ‘Good’ and ‘Bad’ that shall always stand tall till many generations to come #RIPShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/Z3x37OSC9G — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 5, 2017

Twitter users called it a “respectful, awesome and classic” way of paying a fitting tribute to the actor. Check out some of the responses the post generated thereafter.

Awesome tribute Mumbai police. A big Salute to you. — Manoj Gurani (@GuraniManoj) December 5, 2017

Very nice way to pay tributes to a great actor and use the reel-life character to showcase the upright policeman #RIPShashiKapoor — Newton (@BhandarkarNitin) December 5, 2017

Rip shashiji. Hope so this “Deewaar” is very strong enough to not to succumb to any pressure whether material political or fr any other reason. Satyameva Jayate. — vijayalaxmi vedant (@vijayavedant) December 5, 2017

Really nice and respectful way of giving tribute to Shashiji. — HIREN PANCHAL (@panchal_hiren07) December 5, 2017

