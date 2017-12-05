Top Stories

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Mumbai Police’s tribute to the ‘Deewar’ between good and bad amasses praise

The Mumbai Police Twitter handle, known for its pop culture references on social media, referred to Shashi Kapoor as the 'Deewar' between the 'Good' and 'Bad' while paying him a tribute.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 5, 2017 4:00 pm
(Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)
As family, friends and fans across the world continue to mourn the death of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor, it is Mumbai Police’s tribute tweet to the actor that has got people talking. While many took to the Internet to offer their condolences and express their grief over the death of the ‘gentleman’ actor, Mumbai Police’s Twitter admin also contributed to the flood of condolence messages on the micro-blogging site with a reference to one of the late actor’s hit films — Deewar — in which he plays the character of Ravi Verma, a police officer. Twitter users, who have always taken well to Mumbai Police’s unconventional tweets, were no different this time either.

Referring to the Padma Bhushan awardee as the ‘Deewar’ between the ‘Good’ and ‘Bad’, the tweet reads thus: “The ‘Deewar’ between the ‘Good’ and ‘Bad’ that shall always stand tall till many generations to come #RIPShashiKapoor”. Along with this, on a still of the handsome actor from the film were the words: ‘Remembering Ravi Verma, the reel life benchmark for an upright policeman #RIPShashiKapoor.’

Twitter users called it a “respectful, awesome and classic” way of paying a fitting tribute to the actor. Check out some of the responses the post generated thereafter.

