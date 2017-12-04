Shashi Kapoor passes away, but Shashi Tharoor’s office gets ‘condolence calls’

Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79 and Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to clarify to those calling up his office to express condolences that he was, in fact, hale and hearty. (Source: File Photo) Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79 and Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to clarify to those calling up his office to express condolences that he was, in fact, hale and hearty. (Source: File Photo)

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79 on December 4 in Mumbai. As fans and followers of the ‘gentleman’ actor are still coming to terms with his demise, condolences have already began pouring in on the Internet. Meanwhile, it seems in yet another case of name goof-ups, politician Shashi Tharoor’s office has been getting condolence messages, as tweeted out by the Thiruvananthapuram MP himself. The clarification came moments after he too had expressed his grief over the death of the actor.

In his inimitable style, Tharoor said, that news of his death doing the rounds were “if not exaggerated, at least premature.”

In his heartfelt condolence message, the 61-year-old took to Twitter to post this: “I feel a part of me is gone. A great actor, smart, cosmopolitan, impossibly handsome & w/a name that was often confused w/mine. (My office got two calls from journalists today about my reportedly serious ill-health!) I will miss #ShashiKapoor. Condolences2his family&all his fans.” A minute later, he posted about how they have been receiving condolence calls at his office.

I feel a part of me is gone. A great actor, smart, cosmopolitan, impossibly handsome & w/a name that was often confused w/mine. (My office got two calls from journalists today about my reportedly serious ill-health!) I will miss #ShashiKapoor. Condolences2his family&all his fans pic.twitter.com/fSz3jafPZJ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 4, 2017

We’re getting condolence calls in the office! Reports of my demise are, if not exaggerated, at least premature. @TimesNow #ShashiKapoor http://t.co/nbtZGcdQTa — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 4, 2017

This mix-up basically happened after a leading news channel’s official handle mistakenly tweeted out, “Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar remembering Shashi Tharoor on his sad demise said he is one producer who got parallel cinema on the front,” which could have caused the calls the academician was talking about. This tweet was brought to Tharoor’s attention, which is what prompted his response. The news channel soon deleted the tweet and even apologised for the typographical error to Tharoor, wishing him good health.

But this is not the first time such a goof-up has happened. A similar mix-up happened at the time of Vinod Khanna’s demise as well, when people started flooding former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli with condolence messages on the Internet.

