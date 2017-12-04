Shashi Kapoor passes away; condolences pour in on Twitter

Top Stories

Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79. Upon the news of his death, many fans and followers of the veteran actor took to social media to express their grief and condolences.

Shashi Kapoor, one of the stalwarts of the Indian cinema industry, passed away today (December 4) in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. He was 79 and is survived by his three children Kunal, Sanjana and Karan Kapoor. Having acted in over 175 films that includes legendary titles such as Awaara and Sangram as a child actor and went on to star in films such as Deewaar, Kalyug, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Trishul, Waqt, etc. Upon the news of his death, fans and followers of the Padma Bhushan awardee from across the world took to the Internet to express their grief and condolences over the passing away of the veteran actor.

“Versatile actor of bollywood,” “Prince charming #Shashikapoor,” “#ShashiKapoor, the heartthrob,” “the gentleman of the Hindi cinema,” “legendary actor” are some of the descriptions Twitter users used for the actor as tweeted out about the loss.

Not only have members of the film and entertainment fraternity expressed their grief, but even politicians, including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have taken to the Internet with #RIPShashiKapoor messages.

Kapoor was the third son of the legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor and the youngest sibling of Raj and Shammi Kapoor. He was married to Jennifer Kendal, who was an English actress and founded the popular Prithvi Theatre of Mumbai. In addition to Padma Bhushan, he also won the National Award for best actor for New Delhi Times in 1986, for Best Feature Film as a Producer for Junoon and received the Special Mention (Feature Film) for Muhafiz in 1994. He also won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015.

Like many have said, the passing away of the veteran actor is akin to the end of an era in classical cinema.

