Shashi Kapoor passes away; condolences pour in on Twitter

Shashi Kapoor, one of the stalwarts of the Indian cinema industry, passed away today (December 4) in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. He was 79 and is survived by his three children Kunal, Sanjana and Karan Kapoor. Having acted in over 175 films that includes legendary titles such as Awaara and Sangram as a child actor and went on to star in films such as Deewaar, Kalyug, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Trishul, Waqt, etc. Upon the news of his death, fans and followers of the Padma Bhushan awardee from across the world took to the Internet to express their grief and condolences over the passing away of the veteran actor.

“Versatile actor of bollywood,” “Prince charming #Shashikapoor,” “#ShashiKapoor, the heartthrob,” “the gentleman of the Hindi cinema,” “legendary actor” are some of the descriptions Twitter users used for the actor as tweeted out about the loss.

Not only have members of the film and entertainment fraternity expressed their grief, but even politicians, including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have taken to the Internet with #RIPShashiKapoor messages.

Sorry to hear of the demise of Shashi Kapoor, well-known actor, with a repertoire of Indian and international films. His support for meaningful cinema as a producer and pivotal role in the theatre movement in India too are cherished. Condolences to his family #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 4, 2017

Shashi Kapoor’s versatility could be seen in his movies as well as in theatre, which he promoted with great passion. His brilliant acting will be remembered for generations to come. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2017

Jus received this Msg frm Mr Randhir Kapoor -“Shashi uncle passed away 10 mins ago” That Charm Which Made Even the Heroines Go Weak in thr Knees, leaves for the Heavenly Abode 🙏🏼#RIP#ShashiKapoor#MostCharming#Handsome#Suavepic.twitter.com/Un4SptAyTN — rjanmol (@rjanmol) December 4, 2017

Coming across extremely, extremely heartbreaking news of the gentleman actor #ShashiKapoor having passed away. Oh God this feels like a personal loss. My absolute favourite Kapoor! R.I.P. 😢 — Nupur Desai (@Nupurddesai) December 4, 2017

THE GENTLEMAN OF HINDI Cinema. 🙏💐 — Ratan Sharda (@RatanSharda55) December 4, 2017

R. I. P #shashikapoor thanks for your contribution in #Bollywood — Rahul Niranjan (@rahulniranjan10) December 4, 2017

#RipShashiKapoor .. Versatile actor of bollywood #ShashiKapoor is no more.. Will miss you — Altaaf Shaikh (@altaafshaikh) December 4, 2017

RIP #ShashiKapoor, the heartthrob. You were the man of my dreams so often! — bhavna (@BhavanaArt) December 4, 2017

THE GENTLEMAN OF HINDI Cinema. 🙏💐 RIP!!!! pic.twitter.com/D7tz9I8rNy — sudhir verma (@sudhirv445) December 4, 2017

RIP #Shashikapoor😭😭😢today we have lost our another legend in #Bollywood — Gazala (@megazala687) December 4, 2017

Kapoor was the third son of the legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor and the youngest sibling of Raj and Shammi Kapoor. He was married to Jennifer Kendal, who was an English actress and founded the popular Prithvi Theatre of Mumbai. In addition to Padma Bhushan, he also won the National Award for best actor for New Delhi Times in 1986, for Best Feature Film as a Producer for Junoon and received the Special Mention (Feature Film) for Muhafiz in 1994. He also won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015.

Like many have said, the passing away of the veteran actor is akin to the end of an era in classical cinema.

