Padma Vibhushan to Sharad Pawar: Twitterati expresses dismay with hilarious jokes

The announcement of Pawar as a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan came as a surprise to many, and Twitterati didn't pull any punches to let that be known.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 26, 2017 5:13 pm
sharad pawar, sharad pawar padma vibhushan, sharad pawar padma vibhushan tweets, sharad pawar padma vibhushan twitter trolls, sharad pawar padma vibhushan deserving or not, indian express, indian express news Tweeple wonder why Sharad Pawar has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan. (Source: File Photo)

A day before India celebrated its 68th Republic Day, the government announced its list of Padma awardees – the highest set of civilian awards – for this year. This year, the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri will be given out to 120 distinguished personalities for their achievements across various fields.

The list includes name such as  BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi, chef Sanjeev Kapoor, singers Kailash Kher and Anuradha Paudwal, cricketer Virat Kohli, wrestler Sakshi Malik and gymnast Dipa Karmakar, among others. While the announcement was otherwise received with the usual fanfare and appreciation, with congratulatory messages flowing in from all quarters for the recipients, the announcement of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar as the winner of the Padma Vibhushan – the  second-highest civilian award in India – came as a surprise to many.

This year, the Padma Vibhushan has been awarded to seven people, of which four are political leaders. This year, it would be the 50th year in politics for the 76-year-old. As he celebrates the golden anniversary of his political career, his party has planned special events across Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

Dedicating his award to the farmers, Pawar saluted his voters for “consistently and continuously” showed faith in him. In a series of tweets, the politician also thanked the administrative machinery for their untiring efforts in bringing normalcy at all the locations and to the people of Latur/Osmanabad and Mumbai who showed indomitable spirit during distress.

Unable to wrap their heads or figure out exactly why Pawar has been chosen for the award, tweeple started posting their baffled views on Twitter, with a generous dose of sarcasm.



 

And here’s what Pawar had tweeted after being conferred with the Padma Vibhushan:

