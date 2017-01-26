Padma Vibhushan to Sharad Pawar: Twitterati expresses dismay with hilarious jokes

Tweeple wonder why Sharad Pawar has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan. (Source: File Photo) Tweeple wonder why Sharad Pawar has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan. (Source: File Photo)

A day before India celebrated its 68th Republic Day, the government announced its list of Padma awardees – the highest set of civilian awards – for this year. This year, the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri will be given out to 120 distinguished personalities for their achievements across various fields.

The list includes name such as BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi, chef Sanjeev Kapoor, singers Kailash Kher and Anuradha Paudwal, cricketer Virat Kohli, wrestler Sakshi Malik and gymnast Dipa Karmakar, among others. While the announcement was otherwise received with the usual fanfare and appreciation, with congratulatory messages flowing in from all quarters for the recipients, the announcement of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar as the winner of the Padma Vibhushan – the second-highest civilian award in India – came as a surprise to many.

This year, the Padma Vibhushan has been awarded to seven people, of which four are political leaders. This year, it would be the 50th year in politics for the 76-year-old. As he celebrates the golden anniversary of his political career, his party has planned special events across Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

Dedicating his award to the farmers, Pawar saluted his voters for “consistently and continuously” showed faith in him. In a series of tweets, the politician also thanked the administrative machinery for their untiring efforts in bringing normalcy at all the locations and to the people of Latur/Osmanabad and Mumbai who showed indomitable spirit during distress.

Unable to wrap their heads or figure out exactly why Pawar has been chosen for the award, tweeple started posting their baffled views on Twitter, with a generous dose of sarcasm.

Read some of the tweets here:

Sharad Pawar is getting a Padma-Vibhushan award. And you thought only Filmfare awards can be bought. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 25, 2017

Black Money Pe War in the streets, Padma for Sharad Pawar in the sheets. — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) January 25, 2017

Sharad Pawar is getting Padma Award ? SERIOUSLY !!!!! But for what ???? 😨 — Chintan (@BarryCN250) January 25, 2017

Padma Vibhushan to Sharad Pawar for leaving Gutkha after 40years — पीजे (@Humor_DNA) January 26, 2017

BJP Government promised to bring back black money. Instead, they are awarding a man who is equal to a Swiss Bank himself. #SharadPawar — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 25, 2017

Sharad Pawar gets a Padma award.

This is the political edition of Sooraj Pancholi winning Best Debutant. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) January 26, 2017

So far many awardees have returned their Padma Award.But after getting Padma Vibhushan to Sharad Pawar saab,an award will return its awardee — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) January 25, 2017

We all know Sharad Pawar is Raees for Padma Vibhushan but he is not Kaabil for it. — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 25, 2017

Modi Govt is giving Padma Shri award to Sharad Pawar. Next year it might give Padma Vibhushan to Robert Vadra. Thanks. — Samar (@Samar_Anarya) January 25, 2017

Padma Vibhushan for Sharad Pawar for skillfully converting all his black money into white during demonetization😂 — Varsha Singh (@varshasinghmcx) January 25, 2017

Padma award for Sharad Pawar because he gave his stock of 100 Rs notes to RBI during the cash crunch after demonetisation. — Sandeep Kadian (@GappistanRadio) January 25, 2017

After @AnupamPkher, now Sharad Pawar is getting Padma Bhushan award. Do you still believe this Padma Bhushan award is given on merits ? — नवेन्दु (@NavenduSingh_) January 25, 2017

And here’s what Pawar had tweeted after being conferred with the Padma Vibhushan:

Thank you very much for conferring me with the ‘Padma Vibhushan’ award. (1/5) — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) January 25, 2017

I dedicate this award to #farmers whose relentless toil made this nation self reliant in #food #production . (2/5) — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) January 25, 2017

Thanks to people of Latur/Osmanabad and Mumbai who showed indomitable spirit during distress. (3/5) — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) January 25, 2017

And also to the administrative machinery for their untiring efforts in bringing normalcy at all the locations. (4/5) — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) January 25, 2017

I #salute my #voters who consistently and continuously showed #faith in me for 50 years. (5/5) — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) January 25, 2017

