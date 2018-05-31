Twitterati spotted Shahid Kapoor working out with a hammer and did the obvious – ‘transformed’ him into Thor

Guess we know who’s playing Thor if India decides to make its version of Avengers. Guess we know who’s playing Thor if India decides to make its version of Avengers.

Shahid Kapoor’s versatility is a virtue every actor aspires to possess. That he can deftly transform himself into a rugged ‘rock star’ Tommy Singh (Udta Punjab) from the chocolate boy-next-door Aditya Kashyap (Jab We Met), shows how the handsome actor can fit perfect into different genres. And now, thanks to a picture of him working out with a hammer that has gone viral, fans and followers of the actor are now vouching for him as the next Thor, if an Indian version of Avengers gets made ever. After Kapoor posted a photo of him working out with a hammer, Netizens were quick to turn it around on its head (god bless photoshop) and transform him into Thor (Shahid Kapoor > Chris Hemsworth).

Check out the reactions his photo garnered on Twitter in bountiful.

Saw @shahidkapoor Recent Workout Image, Thought I Can Give That Image A New Badass Look.. #Thor

I Can Hear Him Saying “Kidar Hai Thanos” In R Rajkumar Voice😂 @MiraRajput @cupoor #ajdesigns pic.twitter.com/dhml8cj97o — Aj Designs (@ajdesigns0220) May 27, 2018

If they ever make an Indian version of Avengers, we have got our Thor in @shahidkapoor 💪 😍 pic.twitter.com/UewxzZmjG1 — Rishabh (@jokebazz) May 26, 2018

If you think you can brush up your photoshop skills to make Kapoor look dapper in Thor ‘s suit and hammer of course, then ping us the pictures in the comments’section below.

