Trending News

Shahid Afridi announces retirement: Twitter just can’t stop poking fun at him with retirement jokes

With jokes that "Shahid Afridi has made a hat-trick in retirement", Twitter is buzzing with witty one-liner reactions after his decision.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 20, 2017 2:06 pm
shahid afridi, shahid afridi retirement, shahid afridi retirement tweets, shahid afridi retirement twitter trolls, shahid afridi retirement international cricket, shahid afridi cricket, shahid afridi cricketer, shahid afridi retirement T20, shahid afridi retirement ODI, indian express, indian express news Time and again, Afridi is known for returning back to the field after making an official declaration. (Source: File Photo)

Ending his splendid 21-year-long career, Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi announced retirement from international cricket. His 8,064 runs, a highest score of 124 and 395 wickets with his leg spin are the highlights in the 398 one-day internationals that he played. He played just 27 Test matches, scored 1,176 runs with the highest mark at 156 runs and 48 wickets.

ALSO READ | 14 tweets that prove MS Dhoni is the king of everyone’s heart

Cricket enthusiasts lovingly call him ‘Boom Boom Afridi’ as he is most known for his powerful shots on the field. After his memorable 54-run performance in a Pakistan Super League match in Sharjah, he decided to call it quits.

Time and again, Afridi is known for returning back to the field after making an official declaration, and that’s why his retirement announcements have long been a laughing matter! The cricketer has changed his mind several times only to make a comeback soon after.

See what else is trending, here

The 36-year-old earlier quit from Tests in 2010 and ODI cricket after the 2015 World Cup. Not just that, he first announced retirement in 2006 from Tests only to withdraw it two weeks later. In 2011, Afridi called for retirement but was back 5 months later. Afridi reconsidered his retirement decision in 2016 for the T20 format after the 2016 ICC World Twenty20.

With jokes that “Afridi has made a hat-trick in retirement”, Twitter is buzzing with witty one-liner reactions after his decision. In no mood to spare the cricketer, Twitterati had a good laugh. Read the funniest tweets here:

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 20: Latest News