Shahid Afridi announces retirement: Twitter just can’t stop poking fun at him with retirement jokes

Ending his splendid 21-year-long career, Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi announced retirement from international cricket. His 8,064 runs, a highest score of 124 and 395 wickets with his leg spin are the highlights in the 398 one-day internationals that he played. He played just 27 Test matches, scored 1,176 runs with the highest mark at 156 runs and 48 wickets.

Cricket enthusiasts lovingly call him ‘Boom Boom Afridi’ as he is most known for his powerful shots on the field. After his memorable 54-run performance in a Pakistan Super League match in Sharjah, he decided to call it quits.

Time and again, Afridi is known for returning back to the field after making an official declaration, and that’s why his retirement announcements have long been a laughing matter! The cricketer has changed his mind several times only to make a comeback soon after.

The 36-year-old earlier quit from Tests in 2010 and ODI cricket after the 2015 World Cup. Not just that, he first announced retirement in 2006 from Tests only to withdraw it two weeks later. In 2011, Afridi called for retirement but was back 5 months later. Afridi reconsidered his retirement decision in 2016 for the T20 format after the 2016 ICC World Twenty20.

With jokes that “Afridi has made a hat-trick in retirement”, Twitter is buzzing with witty one-liner reactions after his decision. In no mood to spare the cricketer, Twitterati had a good laugh. Read the funniest tweets here:

How Shahid Afridi decides his retirement- *Takes rose* Plucks 1st petal: Fans love me.

Plucks 2nd petal: Fans don’t love me. Retirement — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 20, 2017

Shahid Afridi announces international retirement from Cricket. But he had just started his career. 😥#ThankYouAfridi — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 20, 2017

Afridi announcing retirement is like Kejriwal getting slapped. Both keeps happening regularly and in both cases people only laugh. — चार लोग (@WoCharLog) February 20, 2017

24 retirement announcements in 24 years of age – Afridi has set an example that none of the living or dead cricketer could ever achieve — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) February 20, 2017

Reporter to Afridi- How it feels after taking retirement from International cricket?

Afridi – Inshallah the boys played well. — Sweetsie C2 (@itssitu) February 20, 2017

What’s d similarity between RaGa and Afridi ?

Both worked hard for retirement without achieving anything 😨😨 — Sweetsie C2 (@itssitu) February 20, 2017

Shahid Afridi’s life, a day after announcing retirement. pic.twitter.com/07SSsBNjRk — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 20, 2017

Reporter to Afridi- What’s ur greatest achievement?

Afridi – Taking retirement from International cricket 😒 — Sweetsie C2 (@itssitu) February 20, 2017

After retirement,

Shahid Afridi can play the role of a college student in any Karan Johar or Yash Chopra movie — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) February 20, 2017

“Shahid Afridi” announcing international retirement is same as “31 December k baad Set Top box lagana anivarya hai”. — IMRAN KHAN (@imranmkkhan) February 20, 2017

Modi: Sir #Afridi around 40 ka hai aur 5 baar retirement le chuka hai, aap…

Advani: pic.twitter.com/vRw5KlZum7 — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 20, 2017

Shahid Afridi has announced retirement from international cricket. He will now restart his career from under 19 cricket. #IPLAuction — Alia Bhatt (@Miss_AliaBhatt) February 20, 2017

