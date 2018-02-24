  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Shahid Afridi’s sensational one-handed catch adds to the ‘what’s his age’ dilemma on Twitter

Shahid Afridi took a phenomenal catch at the boundary ropes during the second game of the Pakistan Super League between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings and Twitterati can't stop wondering if he is ageing in reverse.

Written by Jyotsna Basotia | New Delhi | Published: February 24, 2018 10:43 pm
shahid afridi, shahid afridi catch, shahid afridi psl 2018 catch, pakistan super league, Shahid Afridi PSL, Shahid Afridi PSL catch, shahid afridi catch twitter reactions, Shahid Afridi Karachi Kings, Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, sports news, cricket, indian express, indian express news Shahid Afridi’s catch leaves social media users cheering for the Pakistani cricketer. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

Shahid Afridi may have bid adieu to international cricket, but his recent stint during the second game of the Pakistan Super League between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings seemed like he is still a young and energetic cricketer. Leaving the Dubai spectators enthralled with his extraordinary one-handed catch, Afridi stole many hearts, and left people wondering if he is ageing in reverse.

In the 13th over of Gladiators innings, Mohammad Irfan bowled a length delivery to Amin and the left-hand batsman smashed it away towards the long-on region. But Afridi, who was stationed at the position, stretched his right hand and grabbed the ball making it a phenomenal catch, even though the momentum of the ball was taking him over the ropes.

Sharing a 1.35-minute clip, cricket statistician and journalist Mazher Arshad wrote on Twitter: “Shahid Afridi is truly an ageless cricketer. 21 years after his debut he is still finding ways to entertain the crowd. The catch by him today, without exaggeration, is the greatest effort by a Pakistani fielder on the boundary. He’s the real Karachi King!”

Watch the video here.

Ever since the video of the entire incident surfaced on the Internet, Twitter has been buzzing with compliments for the former Pakistan captain. Read some reactions here.

After reading all the wonderful words of praise, Afridi couldn’t control himself and tweeted, “Abhi to mai jawan hou!”

What are your thoughts after watching the clip? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 24: Latest News