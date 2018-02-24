Shahid Afridi’s sensational one-handed catch adds to the ‘what’s his age’ dilemma on Twitter

Shahid Afridi’s catch leaves social media users cheering for the Pakistani cricketer. (Source: File Photo) Shahid Afridi’s catch leaves social media users cheering for the Pakistani cricketer. (Source: File Photo)

Shahid Afridi may have bid adieu to international cricket, but his recent stint during the second game of the Pakistan Super League between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings seemed like he is still a young and energetic cricketer. Leaving the Dubai spectators enthralled with his extraordinary one-handed catch, Afridi stole many hearts, and left people wondering if he is ageing in reverse.

In the 13th over of Gladiators innings, Mohammad Irfan bowled a length delivery to Amin and the left-hand batsman smashed it away towards the long-on region. But Afridi, who was stationed at the position, stretched his right hand and grabbed the ball making it a phenomenal catch, even though the momentum of the ball was taking him over the ropes.

Sharing a 1.35-minute clip, cricket statistician and journalist Mazher Arshad wrote on Twitter: “Shahid Afridi is truly an ageless cricketer. 21 years after his debut he is still finding ways to entertain the crowd. The catch by him today, without exaggeration, is the greatest effort by a Pakistani fielder on the boundary. He’s the real Karachi King!”

Shahid Afridi is truly an ageless cricketer. 21 years after his debut he is still finding ways to entertain the crowd. The catch by him today, without exaggeration, is the greatest effort by a Pakistani fielder on the boundary. He’s the real Karachi King! pic.twitter.com/JRBHPIZvMA — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 23, 2018

Ever since the video of the entire incident surfaced on the Internet, Twitter has been buzzing with compliments for the former Pakistan captain. Read some reactions here.

😳 Magnificent catch @SAfridiOfficial! And within the Laws too…👍pic.twitter.com/ajqFWww98y — Lord’s Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) February 23, 2018

The crowd euphoric with that @SAfridiOfficial catch!! — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) February 23, 2018

That catch by Shahid Afridi only adds to that “what is his age” dilemma. One of the best I’ve seen. #PSL3 — KASHISH (@crickashish217) February 24, 2018

My favourite moment of the game !!!!! Loved the way @SAfridiOfficial and @simadwasim acted on the catch !!!! #KarachiKings tayray wings lag gaye mashallah pic.twitter.com/DS8fmb6V0n — Salman Iqbal ARY (@Salman_ARY) February 24, 2018

Shahid Afridi today’s catch reminds me that catch which lala took in 2009 🔥❤😍👇🔥❤@moeezgillani11 pic.twitter.com/85hBkJvnMG — Moeezgillani (@Moeezgillani11) February 23, 2018

Old dog, new tricks? Shahid Afridi with an unbelievable boundary catch in the PSL pic.twitter.com/0pYaDEFThN — Paul Radley (@PaulRadley) February 23, 2018

Brilliant fitness shows how young still he is for cricket @SAfridiOfficial Stay blessed lala — SofiMuddasir (@SofiMuddasir1) February 24, 2018

WOW LALA, super catch , young boy well done 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼@SAfridiOfficial stay blessed http://t.co/fC6kQYgUWP — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) February 23, 2018

Lala never fails to surprise his fans.

This is one of the best catches of his career & #PSL2018 .

They see him rollin

They are hatin. @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/ZO7NLZWuV0 — Fahad Malik (@Fahad4014) February 23, 2018

After reading all the wonderful words of praise, Afridi couldn’t control himself and tweeted, “Abhi to mai jawan hou!”

Abhi to mai jawan hou😎 http://t.co/9YPExA8UuB — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 23, 2018

