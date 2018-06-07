Follow Us:
Thursday, June 07, 2018
Shah Rukh Khan’s SASSY REPLY to a troll for staying mum on social issues gets a big THUMBS UP!

Taking a jibe at Shah Rukh Khan, Twitter user @Wenay_Aradhya asked why he chooses to be silent on social issues from around the globe. His witty reply made him the ‘King of Comebacks’ yet again.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 7, 2018 8:53:20 pm
Shah Rukh Khan, ask srk, srk witty reply, srk witty videos, srk comebacks, shah rukh khan humour, entertainment news, social media news, indian express Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted a Twitter Q and A session with fans and it was not done with his classic witty responses. (Source: Shah Rukh Khan/ Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan is not only the ‘king of romance’ but also the prince of “wit” and “humour” and his sassy comebacks always take the cake on Twitter. What’s more, he isn’t shy to crack a joke; even at his expense — remember his speech at TED Talks Vancouver or his AIB podcast? Well, fans and haters got a glimpse of his witty and punny side once again during his latest Twitter AMA session held on Wednesday (June 6).

After answering some questions by his fans on the micro-blogging site, he put out a sassy reply for “Salman Khan fan”, who tried to troll the Zero star. The Badshah of Bollywood quipped with a witty one-liner, “Main bhi usse bahut pyaar karta hoon…(I love him a lot too)”.

And if this reply didn’t make his fans go crazy, another funny reply to the person who tried to mock the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor won hearts of SRK fans yet again.

Taking a jibe at the actor, Twitter user @Wenay_Aradhya asked “why he chooses to be silent and doesn’t react to several pertinent issues happening around the globe” – right from the Rohingya crisis to the issues in Kashmir.

“Why don’t u react or give ur views on Kashmir riots..Bengal riots..illegal settlement of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis & Missionary activities of conversions in south India ?? Are u confined only to MAKEUP & Fashion Dress ??? (sic)” the tweet read.

The 51-year-old actor, who has spoken about how his named gets dragged in different controversies, and how even politically correct answers have landed him into trouble, took a back seat and replied with panache. “I would reply to u but I don’t know if u r appropriately and fashionably dressed for my reply…”

The reply became the most retweeted and liked tweet from his #AskSRK session with people lauding him for keeping it “cool”.

Here are some other sassy replies from the star.

 

 

 

Which reply by the star do you like the most? Tell us in the comments below.

