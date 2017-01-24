Shah Rukh Khan’s fan said he’ll bunk classes to watch Raees; this is what the star told him

Raees is making people crazy, indeed! Raees is making people crazy, indeed!

Shah Rukh Khan is busy promoting his next release Raees and his fans can’t wait for the film. The craze was evident in the crowds that gathered at the railway stations when SRK travelled from Mumbai to Delhi on train, as part of the promotional activity for the upcoming movie. So much so, a man named Farid Khan Sherani even died at the Vadodara railway station due to a stampede as thousands of people gathered to catch a glimpse of SRK. The actor paid his condolences to the family of the deceased but the loss is, of course, irreplaceable.

Social media is abuzz in anticipation of how the film will turn out to be. People have booked the tickets well in advance. In fact, a guy even tweeted that he’s bunking college to watch Raees, tagging king Khan in the tweet.”Skipping college just to watch #Raees FDFS @iamsrk #2DaysToRaeesKaDin #RaeesFDFS #RaeesBookKaro,” tweeted Sudarshan Agrawal.

Now, it’s nothing new or unusual for college kids to skip a few classes to watch a movie or have a good time, but SRK noticed the tweet and wore his ‘daddy cool cap’ while replying to the guy. “Study harder the day after,” he wrote, making sure he doesn’t lose his first day audience as well as looking out for his fans.

Read the conversation here.

Study harder the day after http://t.co/49gZWzI7xb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017

At the moment, Raees is making the headlines because a man lost his life while trying to see SRK. Sherani had reportedly come to the station with his family. When the train left the station, a massive stampede broke out at the platform as everyone rushed towards the exit gates. Several people, including Sherani, fainted at the spot. Two constables of the railway police also collapsed while trying to disperse the crowd. Sherani, along with an injured person, was taken to the hospital but he was declared dead on arrival. Several other persons were wounded and left bleeding during the stampede as police baton charged to disperse the overwhelmed crowd.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd