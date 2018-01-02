Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Zero’ trailer gets Twitterati going to town cracking jokes

Zero’s trailer showed Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar, while his character, who is vertically stunted in growth, makes a confident entry into the set.(Source: Screengrab) Zero’s trailer showed Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar, while his character, who is vertically stunted in growth, makes a confident entry into the set.(Source: Screengrab)

Anand L Rai’s ambitious trailer of ‘Zero’ starring Shah Rukh Khan released on January 1, 2018. The first glimpse of the film, which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, amassed praises from fans and followers worldwide, especially on the Internet. But a closer look at the reactions of people on Twitter showed how the trailer inspired many jokes as well. The clip showed Khan in a never-seen-before avatar, while his character, who is vertically stunted in growth, makes a confident entry into the set.

Jokes and funny remarks ranged from how Salman Khan apparently rejected the movie “after knowing that it’s not based on his fan’s IQ level” first to a (now unavoidable) reference to Padmavat. Twitterati also seems to have not forgotten Khan’s earlier misgiving ‘Happy New Year’. “After the #Padmavat verdict, SRK named his movie #ZERO so that the censor board cannot add, subtract, multiply, divide anything from the title,” “SRK has given us Zero on Happy New Year once we had given him Zero (ratings) on Happy New Year,” “SRK’s next movie is called Zero. It’s also the number of good movies he has done in last 5 years,” were some of the comments which started doing the rounds of the micro-blogging site soon after.

Check out some of the reactions, here.

After the #Padmavat verdict,

SRK named his movie #ZERO so that the censor board cannot add, subtract, multiply, divide. Anything from the title. — Prahahahanav (@Pranav_Dangi) January 1, 2018

#Zero was first offered to Salman bhai but he rejected it after knowing that it’s not based on his fan’s IQ level. — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) January 1, 2018

Naming his next movie #ZERO is a smart move by SRK. He’ll get free publicity throughout the year by petrol pump attendants who’ll say ‘Sir zero dekhna’ — P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) January 1, 2018

SRK has given us Zero on Happy New Year once we had given him Zero (ratings) on Happy New Year 😂 — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) January 1, 2018

* Virat Kohli gets out on Zero * Anushka Sharma: Thank you darling for promoting my upcoming film — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 1, 2018

SRK’s next movie is called Zero. It’s also the number of good movies he has done in last 5 years. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 1, 2018

Shahrukh Khan is always copying Amitabh Bachchan. Big B made Don, SRK made Don. Big B made KBC, SRK made KBC. Big B made a Zero, SRK is also making #Zero — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 1, 2018

